New Frontrunner Emerges for Top FDA Job
1/24/2017 5:53:47 AM
WASHINGTON – Two weeks ago Dr. Joseph Gulfo ran a panel at the Biotech Showcase in San Francisco titled, “The Trump Administration: What to expect from the FDA.”
He left out one key detail: he may end up running the place.
Gulfo, who may be the first person in political history to serve as a senior fellow at both the left-leaning Progressive Policy Institute and the conservative Mercatus Center at George Mason University, has discussed the job of FDA commissioner with at least two transition team officials and some of their outside advisers.
