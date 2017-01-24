 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Biotech’s Hidden Innovation Engine: Next-Generation Manufacturing



1/24/2017 5:52:58 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
As a new era of biotechnology medicines is emerging, it’s spurring an unexpected rethink on the industry’s approach to manufacturing. Alison Moore, PhD, presently presides over Amgen’s process development group, which manages the critical process that takes a molecule from R&D and optimizes it to a state that makes it suitable for manufacturing. She shares her perspectives on the past, present, and future of the biotechnology industry and how innovation in process development is helping create a new world of therapeutic possibilities.

Read at STAT


comments powered by Disqus
STAT
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 