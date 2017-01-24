|
Biotech’s Hidden Innovation Engine: Next-Generation Manufacturing
As a new era of biotechnology medicines is emerging, it’s spurring an unexpected rethink on the industry’s approach to manufacturing. Alison Moore, PhD, presently presides over Amgen’s process development group, which manages the critical process that takes a molecule from R&D and optimizes it to a state that makes it suitable for manufacturing. She shares her perspectives on the past, present, and future of the biotechnology industry and how innovation in process development is helping create a new world of therapeutic possibilities.
