Martin Shkreli Fires Back After PhRMA Chief Makes Dig in Campaign to Counter Drug Pricing Criticism
1/24/2017 5:47:33 AM
On Monday, the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, (PhRMA) kicked off a multi-year ad campaign to try and shift the criticism the industry's been getting on drug pricing onto a more positive topic.
In a press briefing, PhRMA president Steve Ubl described the campaign as “Less hoodie, more lab coats,” an apparent jab at Martin Shkreli, who wore a hoodie while he was arrested for securities fraud in December 2015 and on stage at a conference earlier that same month.
