Should Celgene buy Biogen? The Street's Adam Feuerstein thinks so, and offered several reasons why the deal makes sense.Feuerstein said Celegene would benefit from Biogen's multiple sclerosis drug franchise, and would also get a head start on drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Acquiring Biogen would also give Celgene the orphan drug Spinraza, as well access to Biogen's development of biologics.