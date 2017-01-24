Kendall Square Upstart Cue BioPharma Comes Out of Stealth Mode With $26 Million

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cue
Biopharma, Inc. (Cue), an immunotherapy company developing biologics
engineered to selectively modulate disease-relevant T cell subsets to
treat cancer and autoimmune disease, announced today a total of $26
million of invested private capital, led by MDB Capital Group. Guided by
an experienced management team and preeminent board members and
scientific advisors, Cue will use the proceeds to accelerate development
of its novel platform of T cell receptor (TCR) targeted biologics to
control immune responses in patients. Cue was founded in 2015 with $10
million of seed funding, followed by a $16.4 million follow-on financing.
“It has become increasingly clear that more effective and less toxic
approaches to immune modulation are needed via precise communication
with and control of T cells," said Daniel Passeri, M.Sc., J.D.,
President and Chief Executive Officer of Cue Biopharma. “With the Cue
platform, we have demonstrated selectivity for and modulation of
disease-relevant T cells. Our lead candidate has exhibited significant
potential in preclinical cancer models and has shown impressive synergy
when combined with checkpoint inhibitors. Our approach to modulating the
immune system to treat disease could have great clinical benefit for
patients, while reducing collateral toxicities often seen with less
selective immunotherapies.”
“Cue biologics are engineered to engage and modulate specific
disease-relevant subpopulations of T cells within a patient’s body,
without activating T cells with similar signaling receptors, that are
not relevant to the disease,” said Steven Almo, Ph.D., Chair of the
Department of Biochemistry at Albert Einstein College of
Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center, scientific founder of Cue and
Chairman of the Cue Scientific and Clinical Advisory Board. “The company
has made impressive progress and I look forward to working closely with
Cue as it brings its drug candidates into the clinic and advances its
growing pipeline.”
The Cue platform
was developed in Dr. Almo’s laboratory at the Albert Einstein College of
Medicine as part of a five-year, Specialized Center grant from the
National Institutes of Health (NIH). This funding enabled the technology
to be built into an industry-scale drug design platform capable of rapid
and efficient molecular prototyping and development. Cue is leveraging
these design capabilities in its discovery efforts.
Immune Responses, On Cue
Cue Biopharma has developed a highly productive platform for designing
biologic drugs that generate tailored immune responses from
disease-relevant T cell populations by emulating the signals, or cues,
delivered by the body’s antigen presenting cells. This approach has the
potential to be highly effective both as a monotherapy and also in
combination with checkpoint inhibitors, while simultaneously avoiding
the toxicity limitations experienced when non-specific T cell activation
is involved.
Cue biologics are being designed to achieve a high level of specificity
through the fusion of engineered T cell costimulatory signaling
molecules (ligands) with a T cell receptor targeting complex
(peptide-MHC) on a traditional antibody scaffold. The peptide interacts
with disease-relevant T cells and the biologic delivers one of Cue’s
engineered signaling ligands, thereby enabling exclusive modulation of
the T cell population of interest. Cue biologics are expected to be
capable of eliciting targeted T cell stimulation and expansion in the
context of oncology or T cell downregulation in the context of
autoimmune disease. The peptides capable of selectively targeting T cell
subsets are interchangeable on the Cue construct, allowing for rapid
extension to different indications simply by changing the specific
peptide.
The versatility and flexibility of the Cue platform allows for highly
efficient design and development of biologics that provide a rapid path
from concept to in-vivo validation and selection of clinical candidates.
Cue Names Management Team, Board of Directors, Scientific Advisory
Board
In conjunction with the launch of the company, Cue is announcing the
members of its management
team, which will be led by Daniel Passeri, M.Sc., J.D., President
and Chief Executive Officer; Ronald Seidel, Ph.D., Executive Vice
President, Head of Research and Development; and Rodolfo Chaparro,
Ph.D., Executive Vice President, Head of Immunology.
Daniel Passeri is a seasoned biotechnology executive with more than 20
years of experience managing drug discovery and development programs as
well as business development activities on behalf of publicly traded
companies, with deep experience in both oncology and strategic
partnership generation. Prior to joining Cue, Mr. Passeri served as
President and Chief Executive Officer as well as Vice Chairman of the
Board of Curis, Inc.
Dr. Ronald Seidel is a co-founder of Cue Biopharma and co-inventor of
Cue’s technologies, and previously served as Research Assistant
Professor of Biochemistry and Associate Director of the Macromolecular
Therapeutic Development Facility (MTDF) at the Albert Einstein College
of Medicine.
Dr. Rodolfo Chaparro is also a co-founder of Cue Biopharma and
co-inventor of Cue’s technologies, and previously served as a faculty
member in the Department of Biochemistry at the Albert Einstein College
of Medicine in New York.
Cue also named the independent members of its Board
of Directors, which include Peter Kiener, D.Phil.; Barry Simon,
M.D.; and Steven McKnight, Ph.D. Dr. Kiener has deep experience in both
biologics and immunotherapy, including as EVP and Global Head of
Biologics at MedImmune/AstraZeneca, and is currently the Chief
Scientific Officer at Sucampo. Dr. Simon is President and COO of
NantKwest and has held senior level roles at several companies including
F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Roche Labs, Connetics Corp. and Immunomedics. Dr.
McKnight leads an active research laboratory at UT Southwestern Medical
Center, was co-founder of San Francisco-based, Tularik, Inc., and
founder of Dallas-based Peloton Therapeutics.
Cue has formed an industry-leading Scientific
and Clinical Advisory Board, comprising Steven Almo, Ph.D.; Hidde
Ploegh, Ph.D.; and David Baker, Ph.D. Dr. Almo is best known for his
high resolution structural and biochemical characterization of the
CTLA-4 and PD-1 immune checkpoint proteins and their respective ligands.
Dr. Ploegh is a member of the Program in Cellular and Molecular Medicine
at Boston Children’s Hospital. He is also recognized for his
contributions to molecular immunology. Dr. Baker is a Professor of
Biochemistry, Director of the Institute for Protein Design, Investigator
of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, and adjunct professor of Genome
Sciences, Bioengineering, Chemical Engineering, Computer Science, and
Physics at the University of Washington. His research group is focused
on the prediction and design of macromolecular structures, interactions
and functions.
About Cue Biopharma
Cue Biopharma™ (Cue) is an immunotherapy company developing biologics
engineered to selectively communicate with disease-relevant T cell
subsets to treat cancer and autoimmune disease. Cue biologics have the
potential to be highly effective as monotherapies as well as synergistic
with existing checkpoint inhibitors, while reducing collateral
toxicities often seen with less selective immunotherapies. Through this
platform approach, Cue has developed a promising pipeline with its lead
candidate currently approaching the clinic. Headquartered in Kendall
Square, Cambridge, MA, Cue is led by a strong, experienced management
team and scientific advisory board (SAB) with deep expertise in the
design and clinical development of protein biologics, immunology and
immuno-oncology.
For more information, visit www.cuebio.com