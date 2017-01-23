 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
New Autism Treatment Could Come From Altering Gut Microbiota, Arizona State University Study Reveals



1/23/2017 9:10:16 AM

Getting to the guts of the matter for autism is exactly what a group of investigators, led by scientists at Arizona State University (ASU), hopes to accomplish with its novel approach to effective autism treatments by focusing on improving the gut microbiome through fecal microbial transplants. While initial results from a small human study are promising, additional testing will be necessary before an FDA-approved therapy would be available or recommended to the public.

Autism

