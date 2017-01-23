 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Electromagnets Act Like A Scalpel To Improve Memory, Northwestern University Reveals



Brain stimulation can be used like a scalpel, rather than like a hammer, to cause a specific improvement in precise memory, a new study shows.

Precise memory, rather than general memory, is critical for knowing details such as the specific color, shape, and location of a building you are looking for, rather than simply knowing the part of town it’s in. This type of memory is crucial for normal functioning, and it is often lost in people with serious memory disorders.

