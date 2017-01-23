BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) Snags FDA Nod and Worldwide Launch of Its New Epic Pro Diode Laser System

New Premium Diode Laser Offers Technological Advances in Laser
Dentistry
IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BIOLASE, Inc., (NASDAQ: BIOL) the global leader in dental lasers,
announced today its Epic Pro™ laser system, a new, innovative dental
diode laser system that offers higher laser power than most diode lasers
in dentistry, has received 510(k) clearance for commercial distribution
from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Epic Pro laser
system, which received marketing authorization in select international
markets late last year, can now be sold in the U.S.
“The collaboration between IPG Medical and BIOLASE has been exciting”
The newest addition to the Company’s Epic portfolio of soft-tissue diode
lasers, Epic Pro offers important advancements in cutting speed,
control, precision and improvements in consistency and predictability.
The Epic Pro is the first commercially available laser system resulting
from BIOLASE’s strategic development agreement with IPG Medical
Corporation, a subsidiary of IPG Photonics Corporation, reached in 2015.
“The collaboration between IPG Medical and BIOLASE has been exciting,”
said IPG Medical President Gregory Altshuler, Ph.D. “The Epic Pro with
IPG Medical’s super pulse diode laser offers all new computer-controlled
thermal super pulsing capability with real-time tip temperature
monitoring and automatic power control designed to assist dentists in
performing procedures quickly and with great precision. This new feature
is a very significant innovation that we believe will provide the
technological basis for other clinical modalities.”
BIOLASE President and CEO Harold C. Flynn, Jr. noted that the Company’s
worldwide launch is now underway with systems available for delivery in
the U.S. and select international markets.
“We are proud to expand the BIOLASE product portfolio by introducing the
Epic Pro as our premium diode laser solution. There is nothing else like
it on the market,” Flynn said. “The high end capabilities of this new
laser, such as its cutting speed, power and control, allow us to access
market segments we have not been able to before, such as the oral and
maxillofacial surgeon markets, which previously had not been interested
in diode lasers. This advanced new laser system also provides us a
platform for the future expansion of our capabilities and indications.
Epic Pro represents our ongoing commitment to elevating the standard of
care in dentistry, and achieving better patient reported outcomes while
enabling clinicians to realize better business returns.”
To learn more about Epic Pro visit www.biolase.com
About BIOLASE, Inc.
BIOLASE, Inc. is a medical device company that develops, manufactures,
markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine and also
markets, sells, and distributes dental imaging equipment, including
digital x-rays and CAD/CAM scanners. BIOLASE’s products are focused on
technologies that advance the practice of dentistry to both dentists and
their patients. BIOLASE's proprietary laser products incorporate
approximately 255 patented and 90 patent-pending technologies designed
to provide biologically clinically superior performance with less pain
and faster recovery times. Its innovative products provide cutting-edge
technology at competitive prices to deliver the best results for
dentists and patients. BIOLASE's principal products
are revolutionary dental laser systems that perform a broad range of
dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications,
and a full line of dental imaging equipment. BIOLASE has sold
approximately 32,800 laser systems to date in over 90 countries around
the world. Laser products under development address BIOLASE’s core
dental market and other adjacent medical and consumer markets.
For updates and information on Waterlase® iPlus™ and laser dentistry,
find BIOLASE online at www.biolase.com,
Facebook at www.facebook.com/biolase,
Twitter at www.twitter.com/biolaseinc,
LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/biolase,
Instagram at www.instagram.com/biolaseinc,
and YouTube at www.youtube.com/biolasevideos.
BIOLASE® and WaterLase® are registered trademarks and Epic Pro™ is a
trademark of BIOLASE, Inc.
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995
Statements contained in this press release that refer
to BIOLASE's estimated or anticipated future results or other
non-historical facts are forward-looking statements, as are any
statements in this press release concerning prospects related
to BIOLASE's strategic initiatives and anticipated financial
performance. Forward-looking statements can also be identified through
the use of words such as “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,”
“believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “may,” “will,” and variations of these
words or similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue
reliance on these forward-looking statements, which
reflect BIOLASE's current expectations regarding existing trends, and
its strategic initiatives, and speak only as of the date of this
release. Actual results may differ materially from BIOLASE’s current
expectations depending upon a number of factors affecting BIOLASE’s
business. These factors include, among others, adverse changes in
general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including
but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions,
uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market
changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business, and
those other risks and uncertainties that may be detailed, from
time-to-time, in BIOLASE's reports filed with the SEC. BIOLASE does not
undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking
statements contained herein.