DexCom (DXCM) Release: Schedules Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2016 Earnings Release And Conference Call For February 28, 2017 At 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) today announced that it plans to release its
fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results after market close
on Tuesday, February 28, 2017. Management will hold a conference call to
review the company's fourth quarter and full year 2016 performance
starting at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day. The conference
call will be concurrently webcast. The link to the webcast will be
available on the DexCom, Inc. website at www.dexcom.com
by navigating to “Our Company,” then “Investor Relations,” and then
“Events and Webcasts,” and will be archived there for future reference.
To listen to the conference call, please dial (800) 447-0521 (US/Canada)
or (847) 413-3238 (International) and use the confirmation number
“44096452” approximately five minutes prior to the start time.
About DexCom, Inc.
DexCom, Inc., headquartered in San Diego, California, is developing and
marketing continuous glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by
people with diabetes and by healthcare providers in the hospital.