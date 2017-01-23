 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
5 Stupendously Expensive Cancer Drugs



1/23/2017 8:13:27 AM

Some of the most expensive drugs on the market are used to treat cancer, and those drugs are getting increasingly costlier as they get more complex. Over the past five years, IMS Health reports that 70 new cancer drugs have been launched, and while their prices vary, the vast majority of them cost upwards of $100,000 per year. Because cancer drug prices are soaring, IMS Health thinks global spending on cancer drugs could climb from $100 billion in 2014 to $150 billion in 2020.

