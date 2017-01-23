Aerie (AERI) Release: Company Announces Appointment Of Kristine Erickson, O.D., Ph.D., As Vice President Clinical Research

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI), a clinical-stage
pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and
commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of
glaucoma and other diseases of the eye, today announced the appointment
of Kristine Erickson, O.D., Ph.D., as Vice President Clinical Research,
reporting to Theresa Heah, M.D., M.B.A., Aerie’s Vice President of
Clinical Research and Medical Affairs. Dr. Erickson will be responsible
for providing strategic direction and guiding management of all of
Aerie’s clinical research activities. Dr. Erickson was most recently
Senior Director Clinical Sciences Ophthalmology at Regeneron
Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Previously she served as Senior Director Clinical
Affairs at Unigene Laboratories, Inc., and was an Investigator at
Ophthalmic Research Associates. Dr. Erickson also has extensive academic
ophthalmology experience, including at Tufts University Medical School,
Boston University School of Medicine, and Harvard Medical
School/Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary.
In connection with her acceptance of the position as Vice President
Clinical Research, Dr. Erickson will receive an award of 58,500 stock
options. The stock options will vest over 4 years, with 25% vesting on
the first anniversary of the hire date and the remainder vesting ratably
on each of the subsequent 36 monthly anniversaries of the hire date.
This award was made outside of Aerie’s stockholder-approved equity
incentive plan and was approved by the Company’s independent directors
as an inducement material to Dr. Erickson’s entering into employment
with the Company in reliance on NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), which
requires this public announcement.
About Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Aerie is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the
discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class therapies
for the treatment of patients with glaucoma and other diseases of the
eye. Aerie's two lead product candidates are once-daiIy IOP-lowering
therapies with novel mechanisms of action to treat patients with
glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The NDA filing for RhopressaTM
(netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02% was originally submitted in the
third quarter of 2016 and is expected to be resubmitted near the end of
the first quarter of 2017. The second product candidate, RoclatanTM
(netarsudil/latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005%, which is a
fixed dose combination of RhopressaTM and widely prescribed
PGA latanoprost, currently has two Phase 3 registration trials underway,
named Mercury 1 and Mercury 2. If these trials are successful, a RoclatanTM
NDA filing is expected to take place near year-end 2017. Aerie is also
focused on the development of additional product candidates and
technologies in ophthalmology.
