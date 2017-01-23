Omicia Release: Company Acquires Bioinformatics Innovator Spiral Genetics

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Omicia, Inc., a leading provider of clinical genomic data analysis and reporting software, announced today that it has acquired Seattle-based Spiral Genetics. Spiral’s advanced tools add multiple variant detection capabilities for next generation sequencing (NGS) to Omicia’s industry-leading software platform.

“Spiral brings a world-class team of commercial leaders, computer scientists and computational biologists with deep expertise in large-scale genome analysis and algorithm development, as well as proven technology and customers.”

Spiral’s breakthrough graph-based technology enables accurate detection of structural variants and provides population-scale data mining capabilities for clinical laboratories, life science companies and country sequencing programs. Also included in the acquisition are Spiral’s population-specific reference genome and lossless data compression technologies. As a result, Omicia and its partners will have new opportunities to develop novel diagnostics and efficiently manage long-term genomic data storage.

“We’re excited to combine our team and technology with Omicia. Access to Omicia’s diverse customer base, global market position, and market-leading platform will help us define the future of healthcare,” said Adina Mangubat, CEO of Spiral Genetics. “Omicia and Spiral have come together to create the most advanced, end-to-end bioinformatics solution in healthcare.”

Omicia now offers a secure powerful range of NGS analysis capabilities to support high-throughput panels, exomes, and whole genomes for hereditary diseases and somatic cancer, delivering clinical reports straight into EMR workflows. Omicia’s technology has been used by more than 1,000 research institutions and clinical labs, including population sequencing initiatives (e.g. Genomics England), health systems and hospitals (e.g. University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and Rady Children’s Hospital- San Diego) and national reference laboratories (e.g. LabCorp).

“The strategic integration of Spiral’s technologies effectively cements Omicia’s leadership position in precision medicine. By removing the need to access multiple software platforms, Omicia improves quality, accuracy and turnaround time, removing major bottlenecks for clinical adoption,” said Matt Tindall, CEO of Omicia. “Spiral brings a world-class team of commercial leaders, computer scientists and computational biologists with deep expertise in large-scale genome analysis and algorithm development, as well as proven technology and customers.”

About Omicia

Clinicians and scientists utilize Omicia’s tools to quickly process and analyze genomic data and ultimately improve patient outcomes. With the increased use of next generation sequencing for patient diagnoses, Omicia’s tools rapidly prioritize data for personalized medical care for cancers, rare diseases and hereditary diseases. Headquartered in Oakland, California with offices in the U.K., Seattle, Salt Lake City, and Boston, Omicia was founded by renowned scientists and industry veterans who are pioneers in bioinformatics, genomics and diagnostics. For additional information, visit us at Omicia and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.