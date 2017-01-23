Omicia Release: Company Acquires Bioinformatics Innovator Spiral Genetics

With Acquisition, Omicia Adds Secondary NGS Analysis and
Structural Variant Capabilities
OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Omicia,
Inc., a leading provider of clinical genomic data analysis and
reporting software, announced today that it has acquired Seattle-based
Spiral Genetics. Spiral’s advanced tools add multiple variant detection
capabilities for next generation sequencing (NGS) to Omicia’s
industry-leading software platform.
Spiral’s breakthrough graph-based technology enables accurate detection
of structural variants and provides population-scale data mining
capabilities for clinical laboratories, life science companies and
country sequencing programs. Also included in the acquisition are
Spiral’s population-specific reference genome and lossless data
compression technologies. As a result, Omicia and its partners will have
new opportunities to develop novel diagnostics and efficiently manage
long-term genomic data storage.
“We’re excited to combine our team and technology with Omicia. Access to
Omicia’s diverse customer base, global market position, and
market-leading platform will help us define the future of healthcare,”
said Adina Mangubat, CEO of Spiral Genetics. “Omicia and Spiral have
come together to create the most advanced, end-to-end bioinformatics
solution in healthcare.”
Omicia now offers a secure powerful range of NGS analysis capabilities
to support high-throughput panels, exomes, and whole genomes for
hereditary diseases and somatic cancer, delivering clinical reports
straight into EMR workflows. Omicia’s technology has been used by more
than 1,000 research institutions and clinical labs, including population
sequencing initiatives (e.g. Genomics England), health systems and
hospitals (e.g. University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and Rady
Children’s Hospital- San Diego) and national reference laboratories
(e.g. LabCorp).
“The strategic integration of Spiral’s technologies effectively cements
Omicia’s leadership position in precision medicine. By removing the need
to access multiple software platforms, Omicia improves quality, accuracy
and turnaround time, removing major bottlenecks for clinical adoption,”
said Matt Tindall, CEO of Omicia. “Spiral brings a world-class team of
commercial leaders, computer scientists and computational biologists
with deep expertise in large-scale genome analysis and algorithm
development, as well as proven technology and customers.”
About Omicia
Clinicians and scientists utilize Omicia’s tools to quickly process and
analyze genomic data and ultimately improve patient outcomes. With the
increased use of next generation sequencing for patient diagnoses,
Omicia’s tools rapidly prioritize data for personalized medical care for
cancers, rare diseases and hereditary diseases. Headquartered in
Oakland, California with offices in the U.K., Seattle, Salt Lake City,
and Boston, Omicia was founded by renowned scientists and industry
veterans who are pioneers in bioinformatics, genomics and diagnostics.
For additional information, visit us at Omicia and follow
us on Twitter, LinkedIn,
and Facebook.