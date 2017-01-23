Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Release: Company To Host Conference Call On February 8 At 4:30 P.M. ET To Discuss Financial Results For Its Fiscal First Quarter Ended December 31, 2016

WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (NASDAQ: ENTA), a research and development-focused biotechnology company dedicated to creating small molecule drugs for viral infections and liver diseases, today announced that it plans to report its financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended December 31, 2016 after the U.S. markets close on February 8, 2017. Enanta management will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss these results and provide an update on Enanta’s research and development pipeline.

To participate in the live conference call, please dial (855) 840-0595 in the U.S. or (518) 444-4814 for international callers. A replay of the conference call will be available starting at approximately 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on February 8, 2017, through 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on February 13, 2017 by dialing (855) 859-2056 from the U.S. or (404) 537-3406 for international callers. The passcode for both the live call and the replay is 57578644. A live audio webcast of the call and replay can be accessed by visiting the “Calendar of Events” section on the “Investors” page of Enanta’s website at www.enanta.com.

About Enanta

Enanta Pharmaceuticals is a research and development-focused biotechnology company that uses its robust chemistry-driven approach and drug discovery capabilities to create small molecule drugs for viral infections and liver diseases. Enanta’s research and development efforts are currently focused on three disease targets: non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)/primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and hepatitis B virus (HBV).

Enanta has discovered novel protease inhibitors that are members of the direct-acting-antiviral (DAA) inhibitor classes designed for use against the hepatitis C virus (HCV). These protease inhibitors, developed through Enanta’s collaboration with AbbVie, include paritaprevir, which is contained in AbbVie’s marketed DAA regimens for HCV, and glecaprevir (ABT-493), Enanta’s second protease inhibitor product, which AbbVie is developing as part of an investigational, pan-genotypic, once-daily, ribavirin-free, fixed-dose combination with pibrentasvir (ABT-530), (G/P), AbbVie’s second NS5A inhibitor.

Enanta has discovered EDP-305, an FXR agonist product candidate for NASH and PBC, currently in Phase 1 clinical development, and has identified a clinical candidate for RSV, EDP-938, in preclinical development. Enanta is also developing early lead candidates for HBV. Please visit www.enanta.com for more information on Enanta’s programs and pipeline.