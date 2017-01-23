Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Release: Company To Host Conference Call On February 8 At 4:30 P.M. ET To Discuss Financial Results For Its Fiscal First Quarter Ended December 31, 2016

WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (NASDAQ: ENTA), a research and
development-focused biotechnology company dedicated to creating small
molecule drugs for viral infections and liver diseases, today announced
that it plans to report its financial results for its fiscal first
quarter ended December 31, 2016 after the U.S. markets close on February
8, 2017. Enanta management will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET
to discuss these results and provide an update on Enanta’s research and
development pipeline.
Conference Call and Webcast Information
To participate in
the live conference call, please dial (855) 840-0595 in the U.S. or
(518) 444-4814 for international callers. A replay of the conference
call will be available starting at approximately 7:30 p.m. Eastern time
on February 8, 2017, through 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on February 13,
2017 by dialing (855) 859-2056 from the U.S. or (404) 537-3406 for
international callers. The passcode for both the live call and the
replay is 57578644. A live audio webcast of the call and replay can be
accessed by visiting the “Calendar of Events” section on the “Investors”
page of Enanta’s website at www.enanta.com.
About Enanta
Enanta Pharmaceuticals is a research and
development-focused biotechnology company that uses its robust
chemistry-driven approach and drug discovery capabilities to create
small molecule drugs for viral infections and liver diseases. Enanta’s
research and development efforts are currently focused on three disease
targets: non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)/primary biliary
cholangitis (PBC), respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and hepatitis B
virus (HBV).
Enanta has discovered novel protease inhibitors that are members of the
direct-acting-antiviral (DAA) inhibitor classes designed for use against
the hepatitis C virus (HCV). These protease inhibitors, developed
through Enanta’s collaboration with AbbVie, include paritaprevir, which
is contained in AbbVie’s marketed DAA regimens for HCV, and glecaprevir
(ABT-493), Enanta’s second protease inhibitor product, which AbbVie is
developing as part of an investigational, pan-genotypic, once-daily,
ribavirin-free, fixed-dose combination with pibrentasvir (ABT-530),
(G/P), AbbVie’s second NS5A inhibitor.
Enanta has discovered EDP-305, an FXR agonist product candidate for NASH
and PBC, currently in Phase 1 clinical development, and has identified a
clinical candidate for RSV, EDP-938, in preclinical development. Enanta
is also developing early lead candidates for HBV. Please visit www.enanta.com
for more information on Enanta’s programs and pipeline.