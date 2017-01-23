10X Genomics Release: Company Invalidates RainDance Technologies Patent

U.S. Patent and Trademark Office finds U.S. Patent No. 8,658,430
invalid in inter partes review
PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--10x Genomics, Inc. today announced that the company has prevailed in an inter
partes review proceeding before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office
to invalidate U.S. Patent No. 8,658,430 owned by RainDance Technologies,
Inc. 10x initiated the proceeding after RainDance asserted this patent
against the company in a lawsuit filed in the District of Delaware in
2015.
“methods and systems for manipulating droplet
size.”
The ‘430 patent relates to “methods and systems for manipulating droplet
size.” In its January 18, 2017 decision, the Patent Office found all of
the claims of this patent to be invalid in light of the prior art.
Invalid patents cannot be asserted in patent infringement litigation in
district court.
About 10x Genomics
10x Genomics is changing the definition of sequencing by providing an
innovative genomics platform that dramatically upgrades the capabilities
of existing sequencing technologies. This is achieved through a
combination of new microfluidic science, chemistry and bioinformatics.
By implementing GemCode™ Technology within the Chromium™ System,
researchers can now, for the first time, find new structural variants,
haplotypes and other valuable genomic information with comprehensive
workflows for Single Cell, Genome, Exome and de novo Assembly
applications that incorporate their pre-existing sequencing
technologies. www.10xGenomics.com.