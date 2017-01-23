10X Genomics Release: Company Invalidates RainDance Technologies Patent

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--10x Genomics, Inc. today announced that the company has prevailed in an inter partes review proceeding before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to invalidate U.S. Patent No. 8,658,430 owned by RainDance Technologies, Inc. 10x initiated the proceeding after RainDance asserted this patent against the company in a lawsuit filed in the District of Delaware in 2015.

“methods and systems for manipulating droplet size.”

The ‘430 patent relates to “methods and systems for manipulating droplet size.” In its January 18, 2017 decision, the Patent Office found all of the claims of this patent to be invalid in light of the prior art. Invalid patents cannot be asserted in patent infringement litigation in district court.

