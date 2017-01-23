Mologen (MOLGF.PK) Release: Combination Data Of TLR9 Agonist Lefitolimod With Checkpoint Inhibitors In Preclinical Tumor Models

BERLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The biotech company MOLOGEN AG (ISIN DE0006637200; Frankfurt Stock
Exchange Prime Standard: MGN) announced today first combination data of
its TLR9 agonist lefitolimod with checkpoint inhibitors. The data show
that lefitolimod, a so-called Immune Surveillance Reactivator (ISR), can
significantly improve the anti-tumor effect of checkpoint inhibitors,
particularly anti-PD-1 and anti-PD-L1 antibodies, and thus prolong
survival in murine tumor models. The beneficial effect of the
combination of lefitolimod with anti-PD-1 compared to each
monotherapeutic approach was confirmed in in-vitro experiments. All
these results constitute a first preclinical confirmation of the
combination approach of lefitolimod with checkpoint inhibitors in the
treatment of cancer.
“A Phase I Trial of Ipilimumab
(Immunotherapy) and MGN1703 (TLR Agonist) in Patients with Advanced
Solid Malignancies”
“We believe that patients can benefit from the combination of these
immunotherapies due to their modes of action complementing each other.
The new results are an important proof-of-concept for the combination
approach of lefitolimod with checkpoint inhibitors. Consequently, the
data open further application possibilities for our lead
product, and support our ongoing phase I combination study of
lefitolimod with the checkpoint inhibitor Yervoy® ”, said Dr.
Mariola Söhngen, CEO of MOLOGEN AG.
The clinical combination study titled “A Phase I Trial of Ipilimumab
(Immunotherapy) and MGN1703 (TLR Agonist) in Patients with Advanced
Solid Malignancies” is conducted by MD Anderson Cancer Center (MD
Anderson). MOLOGEN provides the Immune Surveillance Reactivator (ISR)
lefitolimod and funds the study. Around 50-60 patients will participate
in the MD Anderson Cancer Center study in Houston, Texas, U.S.. Patient
recruitment began in July 2016 and is expected to be completed at the
beginning of 2018.
The primary aim of the study is to determine the best tolerable dose for
lefitolimod in combination with Yervoy®. The safety of this
combination therapy will also be investigated and an expansion phase is
planned to evaluate the efficacy of this combination therapy.
Results of the combination of lefitolimod with checkpoint inhibitors in
preclinical tumor models have been presented at the Annual 2017
Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium in San Francisco, USA (January 19-21,
2017).
MOLOGEN AG
With new and unique technologies and active substances, the biotech
company MOLOGEN is one of the pioneers in the field of immunotherapy.
Alongside a focus on immuno-oncology, MOLOGEN also develops
immunotherapies for the treatment of infectious diseases.
The cancer immunotherapeutic agent lefitolimod is the company’s lead
product and best-in-class TLR9 agonist. Treatment with lefitolimod
triggers a broad and strong activation of the immune system. Due to this
mode of action, namely to reactivate the monitoring function of the
immune system, lefitolimod can be recognized as an Immune Surveillance
Reactivator (ISR). It has the potential to be applied to various
indications. The ISR lefitolimod (MGN1703) is currently being developed
for first-line maintenance treatment of colorectal cancer (pivotal
study) and small-cell lung cancer (randomized controlled trial).
Furthermore, it is also being investigated in an extended phase I study
in HIV and a phase I combination study with the checkpoint inhibitor
ipilimumab (Yervoy®). Next to checkpoint inhibitors,
lefitolimod is one of the few product candidates that are in a phase III
pivotal clinical trial (IMPALA) in the field of immuno-oncology and
close to reaching the market.
MOLOGEN’s pipeline focus is on new, innovative immunotherapies to treat
diseases for which there is a high medical need.
www.mologen.com
Memberships in associations:
Biotechnologieverbund Berlin-Brandenburg (bbb) e.V. | BIO Deutschland
e.V. | DECHEMA - Society for chemical technology and biotechnology e.V.
| German industrial association of biotechnology (DIB) | Association for
the Promotion of Science and Humanities in Germany | Association of
German biotechnology companies (VBU) | Association of researching
manufacturers of pharmaceuticals e.V. (VFA) | Association of the
chemical industry e.V. (VCI)
