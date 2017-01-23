Castle Biosciences Release: Study Demonstrates That Decisiondx-Melanoma Test Improves Identification Of High Risk Skin Melanoma When Used With AJCC Outcome Prediction Tool

Results published in Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology
FRIENDSWOOD, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Castle Biosciences, Inc., a provider of molecular diagnostics to improve
cancer treatment decisions, today announced the publication of results
from a study comparing and combining risk prediction using DecisionDx®-Melanoma,
the Company’s gene expression profile (GEP) test used to predict risk of
metastasis in cutaneous melanoma (CM) patients, and the American Joint
Committee on Cancer’s (AJCC’s) clinical staging system using the
Individualized Melanoma Patient Outcome Prediction Tool. The AJCC online
prognostic tool is used by clinicians to estimate survival rates for
patients with Stage I and II melanoma based on tumor depth, ulceration
status, location and patient age to determine appropriate patient
management.
“For physicians and patients, the risk assessment provided by the GEP
test may ultimately lead to earlier identification of metastatic disease
when tumor burden is lower and the disease is potentially more
treatable”
The paper, “Identification of High Risk Cutaneous Melanoma Tumors is
Improved When Combining the Online AJCC Melanoma Patient Outcome
Prediction Tool with a 31-Gene Expression Profile-Based Classification”
was published today in the Journal of the American Academy of
Dermatology (JAAD). In the study, researchers found that when used
in combination with the AJCC clinical staging system,
DecisionDx-Melanoma can significantly improve the identification of
those Stage I and II melanoma patients who have a high risk for
recurrence and/or developing metastatic disease.
“For physicians and patients, the risk assessment provided by the GEP
test may ultimately lead to earlier identification of metastatic disease
when tumor burden is lower and the disease is potentially more
treatable,” said Laura Ferris, M.D., Ph.D., Associate Professor of
Dermatology, University of Pittsburgh, and lead author of the study.
“This information is vital in determining the best possible follow-up
care plans for patients to ensure that their intensity of surveillance
is appropriate for their individual risk of melanoma recurrence.”
Study Details
Study investigators determined survival predictions by examining records
from 205 Stage I and Stage II melanoma patients collected from six U.S.
centers. AJCC clinical staging factors (Breslow thickness, ulceration,
site of lesion, age and sentinel lymph node biopsy status) were entered
into the AJCC Individualized Melanoma Patient Outcome Prediction Tool to
attain predicted 5-year survival rates for each patient. Patients also
received the DecisionDx-Melanoma GEP test, which provides a binary
prediction of risk (Class 1 or Class 2) for melanoma recurrence, with
refinement into subclasses (1A, 1B, 2A and 2B) that reflect proximity of
risk to the crossover point between Class 1 and Class 2.
The cohort included 109 Stage I and 96 Stage II cases. To compare risk
prediction from the AJCC clinical staging system to the binary GEP
prediction of risk, five-year survival rates of 79 percent and 68
percent were used as cutoff scores to separate patients into low risk
and high risk groups. These cutoff scores reflect the 5-year survival
rates for Stage IIA or IIB patients, respectively, and are used to
identify cohorts of patients who can receive significantly different
surveillance and therapeutic opportunities based upon national treatment
guidelines and center-specific management strategies for Stage II
patients.
In comparing the GEP test with the AJCC clinical staging system,
researchers found that the GEP test accurately identified early stage,
high risk disease at both cutoff scores, when analyzed for regional or
distant recurrence, distant metastasis, and death (from all causes).
Multivariate Cox regression analysis to compare the binary GEP
classification and AJCC predictions of risk (n=205)
|
|
|
Variable
|
|
HR
|
|
95% CI
|
|
p-value
|
Regional or distant recurrence
|
|
GEP
|
|
5.9
|
|
2.9-11.9
|
|
<0.0001
|
|
AJCC 79%
|
|
3.6
|
|
2.0-6.6
|
|
<0.0001
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GEP
|
|
8.9
|
|
4.6-17.1
|
|
<0.0001
|
|
AJCC 68%
|
|
2.3
|
|
1.4-3.8
|
|
0.002
|
Distant metastasis
|
|
GEP
|
|
5.3
|
|
2.3-12.2
|
|
<0.0001
|
|
AJCC 79%
|
|
3.0
|
|
1.5-6.1
|
|
0.002
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GEP
|
|
7.2
|
|
3.4-15.5
|
|
<0.0001
|
|
AJCC 68%
|
|
2.7
|
|
1.5-4.9
|
|
0.001
|
Death from all causes
|
|
GEP
|
|
5.3
|
|
2.4-11.4
|
|
<0.0001
|
|
AJCC 79%
|
|
2.2
|
|
1.2-4.3
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GEP
|
|
7.1
|
|
3.5-14.3
|
|
<0.0001
|
|
AJCC 68%
|
|
1.5
|
|
0.8-2.9
|
|
0.2
|
HR = Hazard Ratio
|
Further analysis was conducted to compare outcomes from the GEP test and
AJCC tool when risk prediction was not concordant. One in five results
(21%) were not concordant. As seen in the table below, 13 patients with
documented evidence of regional or distant metastasis were predicted as
low risk (survival risk above 79%) by the AJCC clinical staging system
but high risk (Class 2) by DecisionDx-Melanoma. Eleven had Stage I or
IIA disease at diagnosis. For those patients, national management
guidelines recommend low intensity surveillance. However this approach
would not allow these patients to benefit from early detection of
metastatic disease that can be achieved by appropriate high-intensity
surveillance in high-risk patients.
For full article, please click here.