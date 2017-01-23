PerkinElmer (PKI) Release: Company's NexION 2000 ICP-MS Provides Industry-Leading Versatility For Trace Elemental Analyses

New Instrument Can Analyze Wide Range of Samples Requiring
Trace-Level Detection
WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PerkinElmer,
Inc., a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world,
today announced the launch of the NexION®
2000 Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometer (ICP-MS). This
innovative new system is specifically designed to handle any sample
matrix, address any interference, and detect any particle size.
High levels of certain toxic elements in the environment or the food
supply chain can be harmful to humans, plants and animals. The NexION
2000 ICP-MS system can help detect a broad range of elements at ultra
trace levels. High-throughput contract lab professionals (including
those for food, environmental and clinical), government and academic
labs, QA/QC labs (food and pharmaceutical), and high tech and industrial
labs that need elevated performance levels (semiconductor and solar) can
use this system for an extensive variety of applications.
“Increasing concerns around food safety, clean water and soil have
resulted in tightened industry policies, leaving analytical laboratories
tasked with managing an increasing amount of samples, a broad range of
sample types, and time-consuming analyses,” said Jim Corbett, Executive
Vice President and President, Discovery & Analytical Solutions,
PerkinElmer. “The NexION 2000 system is designed to enable our customers
to run multi-elemental analyses reliably and efficiently, helping them
gain fast and critical insights into important issues and ensure
compliance with continually evolving regulations.”
Key features of the NexION 2000 ICP-MS include:
-
highly flexible Universal Cell Technology™ interference removal and
choice of three gas channels (the only ICP-MS system that can run pure
highly reactive gases such as ammonia), for advanced detection limits
-
ability to handle harsh matrices and rapid changes in sample
composition with minimal prep time; intelligent dilution of samples
through integrated All Matrix Solution (“AMS”) systems and extended
dynamic range detector
-
best-in-class scanning and data acquisition speeds (100,000
points/sec), combined with proprietary software-based algorithms to
provide advanced characterization of nanoparticles and single cells
-
LumiCoil™ technology: revolutionary, new RF coil requiring no water or
gas cooling
-
an intuitive user interface with pre-loaded methods
-
ability to leverage built-in methods for drinking water, waste water,
seawater, soil, and medicinal drugs to help with compliance with
international regulations and guidelines such as U.S. EPA 6020, EPA
200.8, ISO 17294, USP 232/233 and ICH Q3D
For more information on the NexION 2000 ICP-MS, please visit perkinelmer.com/NexION2000.
About PerkinElmer, Inc.
PerkinElmer, Inc. is a global leader
committed to innovating for a healthier world. The Company reported
revenue of approximately $2.3 billion in 2015, has approximately 8,000
employees serving customers in more than 150 countries, and is a
component of the S&P 500 Index. Additional information is available
through 1-877-PKI-NYSE or at www.perkinelmer.com.