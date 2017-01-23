PerkinElmer (PKI) Release: Company's NexION 2000 ICP-MS Provides Industry-Leading Versatility For Trace Elemental Analyses

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PerkinElmer, Inc., a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, today announced the launch of the NexION® 2000 Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometer (ICP-MS). This innovative new system is specifically designed to handle any sample matrix, address any interference, and detect any particle size.

High levels of certain toxic elements in the environment or the food supply chain can be harmful to humans, plants and animals. The NexION 2000 ICP-MS system can help detect a broad range of elements at ultra trace levels. High-throughput contract lab professionals (including those for food, environmental and clinical), government and academic labs, QA/QC labs (food and pharmaceutical), and high tech and industrial labs that need elevated performance levels (semiconductor and solar) can use this system for an extensive variety of applications.

“Increasing concerns around food safety, clean water and soil have resulted in tightened industry policies, leaving analytical laboratories tasked with managing an increasing amount of samples, a broad range of sample types, and time-consuming analyses,” said Jim Corbett, Executive Vice President and President, Discovery & Analytical Solutions, PerkinElmer. “The NexION 2000 system is designed to enable our customers to run multi-elemental analyses reliably and efficiently, helping them gain fast and critical insights into important issues and ensure compliance with continually evolving regulations.”

Key features of the NexION 2000 ICP-MS include:

highly flexible Universal Cell Technology™ interference removal and choice of three gas channels (the only ICP-MS system that can run pure highly reactive gases such as ammonia), for advanced detection limits

ability to handle harsh matrices and rapid changes in sample composition with minimal prep time; intelligent dilution of samples through integrated All Matrix Solution (“AMS”) systems and extended dynamic range detector

best-in-class scanning and data acquisition speeds (100,000 points/sec), combined with proprietary software-based algorithms to provide advanced characterization of nanoparticles and single cells

LumiCoil™ technology: revolutionary, new RF coil requiring no water or gas cooling

an intuitive user interface with pre-loaded methods

ability to leverage built-in methods for drinking water, waste water, seawater, soil, and medicinal drugs to help with compliance with international regulations and guidelines such as U.S. EPA 6020, EPA 200.8, ISO 17294, USP 232/233 and ICH Q3D

For more information on the NexION 2000 ICP-MS, please visit perkinelmer.com/NexION2000.

