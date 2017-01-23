PathMaker Neurosystems Release: Company And France’s Brain And Spine Institute (ICM) Announce Establishment Of Broad Relationship To Conduct European Clinical Trials For Myoregulator

BOSTON & PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PathMaker Neurosystems Inc. (“PathMaker”), a clinical-stage neuromodulation company developing non-invasive systems for the treatment of patients with neuromotor disorders, today announced establishment of a broad relationship with the Brain and Spine Institute (Institut du Cerveau et de la Moelle Epinière – ICM) at the Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital in Paris. PathMaker and ICM will work together to carry out human clinical trials needed to obtain CE Mark clearance for PathMaker’s MyoRegulatorTM system, the first neuromodulation device intended for the treatment of patients suffering from neuromotor spasticity.

The Brain and Spine Institute is an international center of excellence in France focused on research into neurological diseases, employing over 600 physicians and scientific researchers who are among the most highly regarded in the world. PathMaker is a member company of the iPEPS-ICM bioincubator, which was established to accelerate the transformation of breakthrough ideas in the neuroscience field into innovative products by furnishing an environment ideal for the development and commercialization of novel technologies.

“We are very pleased to be broadening our relationship with ICM,” said Nader Yaghoubi, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of PathMaker. “With the agreements that we have recently put in place, we will be working with ICM to carry out European clinical trials for our breakthrough neuromodulation technology. This important collaboration establishes a significant cornerstone of our Company’s trans-Atlantic strategy – gaining access to ICM’s leading specialists and researchers in neuroscience, access to the specialized Clinical Investigation Centre at ICM, and obtaining exclusive rights to technology emerging in our field from ICM.”

Formal clinical trials are expected to commence in France later in 2017 pending approval by INSERM.

PathMaker Neurosystems is developing breakthrough non-invasive systems that treat patients suffering from neural pathway disruptions arising from conditions including stroke, spinal cord injury, cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis, and traumatic brain injury. There are more than 48 million affected patients in the U.S., Europe, and China alone with these conditions. PathMaker’s first product, the MyoRegulatorTM system, is intended to provide non-invasive treatment for muscle spasticity and is now being investigated in IRB-approved human clinical trials. The company’s second product, the MyoAmplifierTM system, is intended to provide an advanced non-invasive platform to treat paralysis and muscle weakness. The MyoRegulator and MyoAmplifier systems are considered investigational devices.

About PathMaker Neurosystems Inc.

PathMaker Neurosystems is a clinical-stage neuromodulation company developing non-invasive systems based on the proprietary PathMaker™ Coordinated Multi-site Neurostimulation™ technology. With offices in Boston (US) and Paris (France), PathMaker is moving forward on a trans-Atlantic strategy to rapidly bring to market entirely novel, breakthrough approaches to non-invasively treating neuromotor disorders. More than 48 million patients in the U.S., Europe and China suffer disabilities due to stroke, cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, Parkinson’s disease and other neurological disorders. At PathMaker, we are opening up a new era of non-invasive neurotherapy for patients suffering from chronic neuromotor conditions. For more information, please visit the company website at www.pmneuro.com.

About Brain and Spine Institute

The Brain and Spine Institute (Institut du Cerveau et de la Moelle Epinière - ICM) in Paris, France is a world-class research establishment cofounded by private benefactors and French public institutions such as Inserm, CNRS, APHP and UPMC. It is innovative in both its conception and its organization. By bringing together patients, doctors and researchers under the same roof, it aims to facilitate the rapid development of treatments for diseases of the nervous system so that they can be applied to patients as quickly as possible. The center has the best scientists from every domain and every country and they are conducting groundbreaking research in this area. From a scientific standpoint, the ICM’s approach is novel to the extent that its research is decompartmentalized. Its 25 research teams work independently but are associated along thematic lines that encourage the pooling of expertise and the implementation of joint projects. Bringing together patients, doctors and researchers under one roof facilitates the conduct of both fundamental and clinical research, ultimately shortening the lead time from research to therapeutics for the great benefit of patients. For more information, please visit http://www.icm-institute.org.