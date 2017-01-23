PathMaker Neurosystems Release: Company And France’s Brain And Spine Institute (ICM) Announce Establishment Of Broad Relationship To Conduct European Clinical Trials For Myoregulator

BOSTON & PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PathMaker Neurosystems Inc. (“PathMaker”), a clinical-stage
neuromodulation company developing non-invasive systems for the
treatment of patients with neuromotor disorders, today announced
establishment of a broad relationship with the Brain and Spine Institute
(Institut du Cerveau et de la Moelle Epinière – ICM) at the
Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital in Paris. PathMaker and ICM will work
together to carry out human clinical trials needed to obtain CE Mark
clearance for PathMaker’s MyoRegulatorTM system, the first
neuromodulation device intended for the treatment of patients suffering
from neuromotor spasticity.
The Brain and Spine Institute is an international center of excellence
in France focused on research into neurological diseases, employing over
600 physicians and scientific researchers who are among the most highly
regarded in the world. PathMaker is a member company of the iPEPS-ICM
bioincubator, which was established to accelerate the transformation of
breakthrough ideas in the neuroscience field into innovative products by
furnishing an environment ideal for the development and
commercialization of novel technologies.
“We are very pleased to be broadening our relationship with ICM,” said
Nader Yaghoubi, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of
PathMaker. “With the agreements that we have recently put in place, we
will be working with ICM to carry out European clinical trials for our
breakthrough neuromodulation technology. This important collaboration
establishes a significant cornerstone of our Company’s trans-Atlantic
strategy – gaining access to ICM’s leading specialists and researchers
in neuroscience, access to the specialized Clinical Investigation Centre
at ICM, and obtaining exclusive rights to technology emerging in our
field from ICM.”
Formal clinical trials are expected to commence in France later in 2017
pending approval by INSERM.
PathMaker Neurosystems is developing breakthrough non-invasive systems
that treat patients suffering from neural pathway disruptions arising
from conditions including stroke, spinal cord injury, cerebral palsy,
multiple sclerosis, and traumatic brain injury. There are more than 48
million affected patients in the U.S., Europe, and China alone with
these conditions. PathMaker’s first product, the MyoRegulatorTM
system, is intended to provide non-invasive treatment for muscle
spasticity and is now being investigated in IRB-approved human clinical
trials. The company’s second product, the MyoAmplifierTM
system, is intended to provide an advanced non-invasive platform to
treat paralysis and muscle weakness. The MyoRegulator and MyoAmplifier
systems are considered investigational devices.
About PathMaker Neurosystems Inc.
PathMaker
Neurosystems is a clinical-stage neuromodulation company developing
non-invasive systems based on the proprietary PathMaker™ Coordinated
Multi-site Neurostimulation™ technology. With offices in Boston (US) and
Paris (France), PathMaker is moving forward on a trans-Atlantic strategy
to rapidly bring to market entirely novel, breakthrough approaches to
non-invasively treating neuromotor disorders. More than 48 million
patients in the U.S., Europe and China suffer disabilities due to
stroke, cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis, spinal cord injury,
traumatic brain injury, Parkinson’s disease and other neurological
disorders. At PathMaker, we are opening up a new era of non-invasive
neurotherapy for patients suffering from chronic neuromotor conditions.
For more information, please visit the company website at www.pmneuro.com.
About Brain and Spine Institute
The
Brain and Spine Institute (Institut du Cerveau et de la Moelle Epinière
- ICM) in Paris, France is a world-class research establishment
cofounded by private benefactors and French public institutions such as
Inserm, CNRS, APHP and UPMC. It is innovative in both its conception and
its organization. By bringing together patients, doctors and researchers
under the same roof, it aims to facilitate the rapid development of
treatments for diseases of the nervous system so that they can be
applied to patients as quickly as possible. The center has the best
scientists from every domain and every country and they are conducting
groundbreaking research in this area. From a scientific standpoint, the
ICM’s approach is novel to the extent that its research is
decompartmentalized. Its 25 research teams work independently but are
associated along thematic lines that encourage the pooling of expertise
and the implementation of joint projects. Bringing together patients,
doctors and researchers under one roof facilitates the conduct of both
fundamental and clinical research, ultimately shortening the lead time
from research to therapeutics for the great benefit of patients. For
more information, please visit http://www.icm-institute.org.