MdBio, Inc. Release: Organization To Unveil Nation's Largest, Most Advanced Mobile STEM Lab

Gov. Larry Hogan Joins MdBio, State Officials and Maryland
Business Leaders on January 24 to Promote Enhanced Classroom Learning
and Support Workforce Development
ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The MdBio
Foundation, a non-profit that provides STEM education and workforce
development to underserved communities, will unveil its new mobile
laboratory, the Mobile
eXploration Lab (MXLab), in Annapolis, Md., on January 24. The event
will include an open house and tour of the MXLab, as well as a ribbon
cutting ceremony featuring Gov. Larry Hogan, state officials and
business leaders.
“Together with Maryland businesses, our administration
proudly supported and invested in development of the MXLab, because we
know how important it is for students to gain in-demand skills that
employers need in the 21st century workforce.”
The MXLab is the largest mobile laboratory of its kind in the U.S. and
will enable MdBio to expand its mission of giving students the
opportunity to experience hands-on science, technology, engineering and
math (STEM) education. The lab provides students with access to
cutting-edge technologies and techniques not typically available at
schools and experience with practical, real-world applications in use by
today’s scientific and tech communities.
“MdBio believes education can change lives. Through our mobile lab
program, we strive to pique the interest of Maryland students in STEM
and the rewarding, high-paying careers in the life sciences and
technology fields throughout our state,” said MdBio CEO Brian Gaines.
“We are excited by the expanded possibilities being unlocked by the new
MXLab, which enables us to broaden our curriculum beyond our traditional
life sciences focus and invite even more students to participate at each
location.”
“MdBio is a tremendous asset for Marylanders, and the MXLab will allow
this innovative organization to reach even more students and educators,”
said Gov. Hogan. “Together with Maryland businesses, our administration
proudly supported and invested in development of the MXLab, because we
know how important it is for students to gain in-demand skills that
employers need in the 21st century workforce.”
MXLab: Building on a Strong Foundation of Mobile Education
Since launching its flagship mobile laboratory program in 2003, MdBio
has served more than 150,000 Maryland students at more than 500 school
visits in every school district across the state. Leveraging this
experience and working with educational leaders, MdBio custom designed
this first-of-its-kind multipurpose vehicle to expand availability of
new technology and laboratory science experiences for students who may
not have access to these tools at their schools.
At 53-feet long, with double-expandable slide-out sides, MXLab is three
times larger than MdBio’s current mobile laboratory and features
additional outside space to serve larger audiences. With 1,000 square
feet of interior space, MXLab can comfortably accommodate more than 40
students, increasing class size by 20 percent. MXLab will serve
approximately 10,000 students at 35 high schools each year, starting in
September 2017.
Inside MXLab, MdBio’s educators may introduce students to MdBio’s
long-standing curriculum focused in biology, chemistry and environmental
science or engage them in new activities, including data set modeling,
integrated computing, cyber security and game-based learning. The lab
incorporates interactive, flat-screen video displays, computational
equipment and fold-away workstations to convert the space for larger
events, with mobile laboratory amenities, such as laboratory
workstations, electricity and water. In addition to its high school
visits, MdBio will leverage MXLab to promote the STEM industry at
community events and provide professional development for educators.
The MXLab was built in collaboration with Triune
Specialty Trailers, a Madison Heights, Mich.-based specialty
manufacturer of custom expandable trailer solutions.
Private/Public Commitment to Advance STEM Education and Workforce
Development in Maryland
MdBio raised almost $1 million to develop the MXLab. Funding came from a
combination of public and private contributions, including $200,000 from
the state and investments from businesses including AstraZeneca and its
global biologics research and development arm, MedImmune; Emergent
BioSolutions; CNSI; Northrop Grumman Corp.; The Harry and Jeanette
Weinberg Foundation; France-Merrick Foundation; WSSC; VWR International
and Scheer Partners.
“Real-world, hands-on experience is one of the most important factors to
encourage today’s students to pursue advanced degrees and explore STEM
careers in the future,” said Matt Bell, chief operating officer at
MedImmune. “We are proud to support MdBio’s mobile laboratory program,
which is inspiring Maryland’s next generation workforce and building a
strong foundation for tomorrow’s scientists and innovators.”
January 24 Event Schedule
-
Noon-1:30 p.m. – Legislative Open House and Lunch. The MXLab
will be parked outside the House Office Building, at the intersection
of St. John’s Street and College Avenue in Annapolis.
-
3:00 p.m. – Gov. Hogan and state officials tour MXLab
-
3:10 p.m. – Ribbon cutting ceremony, featuring remarks by Gov.
Hogan, Secretary of Labor, Licensing, & Regulation Kelly Schulz, MdBio
CEO Brian Gaines; Jennifer Cotteleer, chair of the MdBio Board of
Directors and CEO of BioInformatics, LLC; and Matt Bell, COO of
MedImmune
For more information on the MXLab, visit the MdBio
website.
About MdBio Foundation
MdBio Foundation is a non-profit organization that provides innovative,
effective and experiential science, technology, engineering and
mathematics (STEM) education and workforce development opportunities to
underserved communities. MdBio’s interdisciplinary approach uses STEM to
explore a real-world, problem-centric curriculum that bridges school,
community, health and business. The foundation’s flagship program is a
mobile laboratory for high schools that has provided quality educational
experiences to more than 150,000 students throughout the state of
Maryland since its launch in 2003. MdBio also operates other celebrated
STEM education programs, such as the Young Science Explorers Program for
middle school students, the Maryland BioGENEius Award, and ATLAS:
Advancing Tomorrow’s Leaders in STEM college and career symposium. Visit www.mdbiofoundation.org
or follow on social media @MdBioFoundation.