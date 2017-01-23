Neuropore Therapies Release: SoCal Biotech Names A New CEO

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Neuropore Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company discovering and
developing novel therapeutics for Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s
disease and other neurodegenerative disorders, announced today that
Errol De Souza, Ph.D. has been appointed President and Chief Executive
Officer effective immediately.
“Errol is a proven leader in the biopharmaceutical industry. He
possesses the experience, business vision and track record that will
take Neuropore to the next phase of its growth as we look to advance
compounds from our research pipeline into development,” stated Herbert
Moessler, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Neuropore.
"I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead Neuropore at this point
in the company's transformation," said Dr. De Souza. "With a strong
research platform in the exciting areas of autophagy and
neuroinflammation and an established collaboration with a major
pharmaceutical company with a compound in clinical development, I
believe Neuropore has the potential to deliver significant value for
patients and shareholders. I look forward to working with Neuropore's
executive team and Board to advance the company."
Previous to Errol De Souza’s appointment at Neuropore, he served as
President and Chief Executive Officer of several public (Biodel Inc;
Synaptic Pharmaceutical Corp.,) and private (Archemix) biotech
companies. Dr. De Souza has raised hundreds of million dollars in
capital in private (venture) and public sectors. Also, he has been
involved in taking companies public (Neurocrine Biosciences IPO),
executed M&A deals including Synaptic Pharmaceuticals sale to H.
Lundbeck A/S, and has served in a number of high-ranking R&D roles,
including Senior Vice President and U.S. head of R&D for Aventis (now
Sanofi; 1998-2002), co-founder and Executive Vice President of Research
and Development at Neurocrine Biosciences (1992-1998), and Head of CNS
Diseases Research at DuPont Merck (1990 – 1992). He has extensive Board
experience and serves or has served on the Board of Directors of several
private companies and public companies. Dr. De Souza received his B.A.
in physiology and his Ph.D. in neuroendocrinology from the University of
Toronto and he received his postdoctoral fellowship in neuroscience from
The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.
About Neuropore Therapies, Inc. (NPT)
Neuropore Therapies is developing novel small molecule therapeutics to
treat and slow the progression of neurodegenerative disorders such as
Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease. The approach being taken by
Neuropore is to target an underlying pathological process common to
these disorders – the accumulation of toxic oligomeric aggregates of
misfolded neuronal proteins in cell membranes. By preventing the
formation and enhancing the clearance of these toxic aggregates synaptic
function may be restored and neurodegenerative processes slowed.