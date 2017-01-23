Neuropore Therapies Release: SoCal Biotech Names A New CEO

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Neuropore Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing novel therapeutics for Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative disorders, announced today that Errol De Souza, Ph.D. has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer effective immediately.

“Errol is a proven leader in the biopharmaceutical industry. He possesses the experience, business vision and track record that will take Neuropore to the next phase of its growth as we look to advance compounds from our research pipeline into development,” stated Herbert Moessler, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Neuropore.

"I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead Neuropore at this point in the company's transformation," said Dr. De Souza. "With a strong research platform in the exciting areas of autophagy and neuroinflammation and an established collaboration with a major pharmaceutical company with a compound in clinical development, I believe Neuropore has the potential to deliver significant value for patients and shareholders. I look forward to working with Neuropore's executive team and Board to advance the company."

Previous to Errol De Souza’s appointment at Neuropore, he served as President and Chief Executive Officer of several public (Biodel Inc; Synaptic Pharmaceutical Corp.,) and private (Archemix) biotech companies. Dr. De Souza has raised hundreds of million dollars in capital in private (venture) and public sectors. Also, he has been involved in taking companies public (Neurocrine Biosciences IPO), executed M&A deals including Synaptic Pharmaceuticals sale to H. Lundbeck A/S, and has served in a number of high-ranking R&D roles, including Senior Vice President and U.S. head of R&D for Aventis (now Sanofi; 1998-2002), co-founder and Executive Vice President of Research and Development at Neurocrine Biosciences (1992-1998), and Head of CNS Diseases Research at DuPont Merck (1990 – 1992). He has extensive Board experience and serves or has served on the Board of Directors of several private companies and public companies. Dr. De Souza received his B.A. in physiology and his Ph.D. in neuroendocrinology from the University of Toronto and he received his postdoctoral fellowship in neuroscience from The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

About Neuropore Therapies, Inc. (NPT)

Neuropore Therapies is developing novel small molecule therapeutics to treat and slow the progression of neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease. The approach being taken by Neuropore is to target an underlying pathological process common to these disorders – the accumulation of toxic oligomeric aggregates of misfolded neuronal proteins in cell membranes. By preventing the formation and enhancing the clearance of these toxic aggregates synaptic function may be restored and neurodegenerative processes slowed.