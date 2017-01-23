RondinX Release: Company Expands Its Microbiome Computational Platform For Drug Development With A Unified Reference Range Of Bacterial Dynamics Based On Database Of 1,400 Healthy Individuals

TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RondinX, an emerging pioneer in intelligent microbiome drug development,
today announced the conclusion of the first phase of its benchmarking
project to establish a comprehensive database of microbiome growth
dynamic ranges from healthy individuals. The aim of the project is to
provide a reference point to guide future drug discovery and development
programs of RondinX and its partners towards disease-causing or
disease-modulating microbes. As of today, RondinX has analyzed shotgun
metagenomic data sets from 1,400 healthy individuals thereby
strengthening its existing microbiome drug discovery and development
platform.
“The human microbiome is not static but rather a highly dynamic
ecosystem with thousands of species and billions of microbial organisms
each growing or shrinking in a specific range and pattern that can be
considered healthy. Our platform has proven to be extremely sensitive to
various types of perturbations of this balance and establishing a pool
of healthy human reference microbiomes supports RondinX and partners in
identifying active “driver” and “modulator” species of diseases,” said
Guy Harmelin, co-founder and CEO of RondinX.
RondinX applies a novel approach to discovering how the human microbiome
affects health and disease, which was established at the Weizmann
Institute of Science and exclusively licensed to RondinX from its
commercial arm YEDA Research and Development Company Ltd. By predicting
microbial growth dynamics from single metagenomic samples, the Company’s
cloud-based technology platform adds a new dimension to the microbiome
drug development process. Using this approach, scientists at the
Weizmann Institute were able to link certain members of the microbiome
community and specific diseases states. The results, which were
published in SCIENCE
in 2015, indicated that type II diabetes and inflammatory bowel
disease are uniquely associated with changes in bacterial growth rates.
These links could not be observed in the static microbiome population
studies based on relative frequency, and therefore, unveiled unique
targets for drug discovery that would have remained invisible to other
approaches.
About RondinX:
Founded in 2016 by leading microbiome experts, RondinX has built a
cutting-edge microbiome technology platform set to unlock the potential
of microbiome therapeutics. RondinX technology, including its PTR
(Peak-to-Trough) family of algorithms, exclusively licensed from YEDA
(the commercial arm of the Weizmann Institute of Science), is a
proprietary, cloud-based, computational pipeline, integrating raw
metagenomics, other omics and patient metadata to derive both static and
dynamic strain level insights into the bacterial ecosystem.