Mobidiag Release: Company Announces Release Of Amplidiag Easy, A Proprietary Molecular Extraction And PCR Setup System Allowing Automation Of Multiplex PCR Directly From Stool Samples

ESPOO, Finland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mobidiag Ltd, a Finnish molecular diagnostics company, today announced
the CE-IVD marking of Amplidiag® Easy, a proprietary system allowing
nucleic acid extraction and PCR setup directly from stool samples. The
Amplidiag® Easy provides users with an automated solution accelerating
the sample to result time. As the system runs directly from stool
primary sample tubes to PCR setup, no manual intervention is required.
Moreover, the Amplidiag® Analyzer software can transfer data directly
between the Amplidiag® Easy and PCR instruments simplifying greatly the
overall workflow.
The platform is specifically designed for and compatible with Mobidiag´s
Amplidiag® product line, a suite of IVD tests for gastrointestinal
infections (see full list: http://mobidiag.com/products/).
“Amplidiag® Easy sets a new standard for multiplex assays in
gastrointestinal infections as it allows labs to overcome their main
challenges: improve cost-efficiency by reducing hands-on-time and
increase sample throughput with automation. In that perspective, we are
very pleased to see the adoption of our first platform by the renowned
Finnish lab Yhtyneet Medix Laboratoriot for their routine diagnostic
screen” said Tuomas Tenkanen, CEO at Mobidiag.
About Amplidiag®
Amplidiag® are innovative multiplex tests
for the detection of gastrointestinal infections. They allow to screen
simultaneously panels of the most relevant gastrointestinal pathogens.
Based on well-established real-time PCR technology, they ensure optimal
performance, suitability for high-volume screening use and
cost-effectiveness in mid-sized to large laboratory settings.
In
addition to Amplidiag® assays, Mobidiag is able to address both high
volume and on demand testing with the new Amplidiag® Easy platform,
bringing the Amplidiag® suite further by automating the workflow from
sample to results.
About Mobidiag Ltd.
Established in 2000, Mobidiag develops
innovative solutions to advance the diagnosis of infectious diseases and
serves the European clinical diagnostics market since 2008. Mobidiag is
headquartered in Espoo, Finland, with a subsidiary in Paris, France.
In
addition to Amplidiag® product lines addressing both high volume and on
demand testing, the upcoming Novodiag® platform & associated panels will
bring a fully automated solution and a platform suitable for smaller
volumes and labs.
Visit www.mobidiag.com
for more information.
About Yhtynet Medix Laboratories (YML)
Yhtyneet Medix
Laboratoriot (United Medix Laboratories Ltd) is a Finnish service
company providing an extensive selection of laboratory services to the
fields of clinical chemistry, clinical microbiology, pathology and
genetics as well as to therapeutic drug testing, drugs of abuse testing
and drug testing in sports. YML also supports its customers in local
laboratories, covering point-of-care testing and specimen collection
services at customer locations. YML serves the healthcare throughout
Finland, such as private health clinics, public sector medical
laboratories and primary care as well as drug testing in sports both
nationally and internationally.