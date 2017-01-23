Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (RDY) Release: Company To Release Q3 FY17 Results On Feb 4, 2017

Earnings Call Slated for Feb 4, 6.30 PM IST / 8.00 AM EST
HYDERABAD, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY) will
announce results for the Third Quarter and 9 months ended December 31,
2016 on Saturday, February 4, 2017 after the Board Meeting. The results
will be available on the Company’s website www.drreddys.com.
Summary of Events
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Event
|
|
|
Date and Time
|
|
|
Medium
|
Release of financial results
|
|
|
Feb 4th, after the Board Meeting
|
|
|
Email, Media, Company website, Business Wire
|
Earnings Call
|
|
|
Feb 4th, 6.30 PM IST / 8:00 AM EST
|
|
|
Hosted by the Company
(Details below)
|
Webcast of Earnings Call
|
|
|
Feb 4th, 6.30 PM IST / 8.00 AM EST through Feb 8th
|
|
|
URL available on Company’s website,
www.drreddys.com
|
Transcript of the Earnings call
|
|
|
Will be available on the Company’s website
|
|
|
URL available on Company’s website, www.drreddys.com
|
Press meet presentation
|
|
|
Will be available on the Company’s website
|
|
|
URL available on Company’s website, www.drreddys.com
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings Call
Following the release, the management of the Company will host an
earnings call to discuss the Company’s financial performance. (Dial
In and other details given below)
Audio Webcast
The audio webcast of the earnings call will be available to all
interested parties at www.drreddys.com.
Please visit the website at least fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled
start time to register and to download and install any necessary audio
software. Participants in the webcast can listen to the proceedings, but
will not be able to ask questions. The replay will be available 2 hours
after the earnings call, through Feb 8th, 2017. For play back
dial in phone No: 022 3065 2322, 022 61813322 and ID: 375#.
|
|
Conference Dial-In Numbers
|
Primary Number:
|
|
|
+91 22 3960 0616
|
|
|
|
|
The numbers listed above are universally accessible from all
networks and all countries.
|
Local Access Number:
|
|
|
Accessible from all major carriers
3940 3977
Available in Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Chennai,
Kochi/Cochin, Gurgaon (NCR), Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune
Accessible from all carriers.
|
International Toll Free Number:
|
|
|
USA: 1 866 746 2133
UK: 0 808 101 1573
Singapore: 800 101 2045
Hong Kong: 800 964 448
|
|
|
|
No password/pin number is necessary to dial in to any of the other
calls. As participation in the call is limited, early registration is
encouraged. The operator will provide instructions on asking questions
before and during the call.
About Dr. Reddy’s: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124,
NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY) is an integrated pharmaceutical company,
committed to providing affordable and innovative medicines for healthier
lives. Through its three businesses - Pharmaceutical Services & Active
Ingredients, Global Generics and Proprietary Products – Dr. Reddy’s
offers a portfolio of products and services including APIs, custom
pharmaceutical services, generics, biosimilars and differentiated
formulations. Our major therapeutic areas of focus are gastrointestinal,
cardiovascular, diabetology, oncology, pain management and dermatology.
Dr. Reddy’s operates in markets across the globe. Our major markets
include – USA, Russia & CIS and India. For more information, log on to: www.drreddys.com
Disclaimer: This press release may include statements of future
expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on the
management’s current views and assumptions and involve known or unknown
risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or
events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such
statements. In addition to statements which are forward-looking by
reason of context, the words "may," "will," "should," "expects,"
"plans," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts,"
"potential," or "continue" and similar expressions identify
forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or events may
differ materially from those in such statements due to without
limitation, (i) general economic conditions such as performance of
financial markets, credit defaults, currency exchange rates, interest
rates, persistency levels and frequency / severity of insured loss
events, (ii) mortality and morbidity levels and trends, (iii) changing
levels of competition and general competitive factors, (iv) changes in
laws and regulations and in the policies of central banks and/or
governments, (v) the impact of acquisitions or reorganisation, including
related integration issues.
The company assumes no obligation to update any information contained
herein.