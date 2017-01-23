Cellectis (ALCLS) Release: Biopharma Studies Safety in New CAR Architecture Controlling CAR T-Cell Functions

Publication in Scientific Reports, a Nature Publishing Group
Journal
Cellectis
(Paris:ALCLS) (NASDAQ:CLLS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on
developing immunotherapies based on gene edited CAR T-cells (UCART),
today announced the publication of a study in Scientific
Reports, a Nature Publishing Group journal, describing a novel
approach to a CAR design with an integrated environmental signal
utilizing oxygen concentration to manipulate the CAR T-cell response.
In this report, Alexandre Juillerat, Ph.D. and his collaborators from
the Cellectis innovation team designed a new CAR architecture that
contains an integrated microenvironment sensor. Low oxygen concentration
is recognized as a hallmark of the microenvironment of certain solid
tumors. The implementation of the novel oxygen sensitive CAR
architecture empowers CAR T-cells with the possibility to auto-regulate
(switch on or tune-up) their functions in low oxygen (hypoxic)
environments.
With the primary purpose of implementing additional levels of safety to
the CAR T-cell technologies, in particular to minimize "on-target /
off-tumor” effects, this study demonstrated the possibility to use
peculiarities of the tumor microenvironment to create self-decision
making CAR T-cells with impaired functions at high oxygen concentration.
The results showed that this system also possessed the key feature to be
prone to quickly return to its off state in the absence of the inducing
signal (hypoxia), a characteristic that is of prime interest to protect
healthy tissues distant from the tumor site. Beyond this first in
vitro proof of concept, additional studies are expected to fully
assess the therapeutic potential of this approach.
Alexandre Juillerat, Ph.D. Innovation Senior Scientist
Dr. Alexandre Juillerat, Ph.D., graduated in Chemistry from the
University of Lausanne, Switzerland. After receiving in 2006 his Ph.D.
in protein engineering from the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne
(EPFL, Switzerland), he moved to the laboratory of Structural Immunology
at the Institut Pasteur in Paris, France, performing structure-function
studies on a major adhesin of plasmodium falciparum. In 2010, he joined
the R&D department of Cellectis in Paris, France, working on the
development and implementation of sequence specific designer nucleases
including the transcription activator-like effector nucleases TALEN®. He
then joined the Cellectis facility based in New York, NY, USA, leading
projects associated with the development of the T-cell chimeric antigen
receptor (CAR) technology.
An oxygen sensitive self-decision making engineered CAR T-cell
Alexandre Juillerat, Alan Marechal, Jean Marie Filhol, Yannick Valogne,
Julien Valton, Aymeric Duclert, Philippe Duchateau and Laurent Poirot
http://www.nature.com/articles/srep39833
