X4 Pharma Release: Company Appoints Dr. Sudha Parasuraman As Chief Medical Officer

Experienced Medical Leader in Innovative Drug Development to Guide
Clinical Programs in Immuno-Oncology and Rare Diseases
novel CXCR4 inhibitor drugs to improve immune cell trafficking to treat
cancer and rare diseases, today announced the appointment of Dr. Sudha
Parasuraman as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Parasuraman is a
board-certified hematologist and oncologist with a strong clinical
background and deep experience in all phases of oncology drug
development.
“Sudha has a distinguished and diverse clinical background in the
biopharmaceutical industry with a proven ability to apply her medical
expertise to trial design, clinical strategy, regulatory filings and
interactions with patient advocacy groups and advisory committees,” said
Paula Ragan, PhD, President and CEO of X4. “Her expertise across all
aspects of clinical development is unique and highly valued as we
develop our portfolio of novel CXCR4 therapies that we believe can
significantly improve the treatment options for patients with cancer and
rare diseases.”
Dr. Parasuraman brings more than 15 years of industry, academic and
community practice experience in hematology, oncology, and pediatrics to
drug development. Most recently she served as Vice President, Global
Medical Affairs at uniQure Inc, where she worked on gene therapies for
rare diseases. Prior to uniQure, she held senior medical positions at
Novartis, where she led the early development program for the CDK4/6
inhibitor, ribociclib, and was instrumental in paving the path for
accelerated registration studies. She went on to provide medical
leadership for a series of innovative clinical trials in the Signature
Program and the commercial strategies for early-stage compounds in the
portfolio. Dr. Parasuraman also served as Medical Director at Millennium
Pharmaceuticals (now Takeda Oncology) where she was the medical lead for
several programs including the clinical development and lifecycle
management of the first-in-class cancer therapy, Velcade®. Previously,
Dr. Parasuraman was a faculty member at Harvard Medical School and was
staff physician at Children’s Hospital of Boston, Dana Farber Cancer
Institute, and Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Dr. Parasuraman completed
her fellowship in pediatric hematology-oncology at St. Jude Children’s
Research Hospital in Memphis, TN and pediatric residencies at Children’s
Hospital of Michigan and Los Angeles County/University of Southern
California Medical Center. She received her medical degree from the
University of Madras, India.
“It is a privilege to join the X4 team and support its mission to bring
new medicines to patients with cancers and genetic immunodeficiency
diseases that have limited treatment options,” said Dr. Parasuraman. “X4
is a leader in creating innovative therapeutics based on the powerful
role that CXCR4 plays in directing immune surveillance. By modulating
the CXCR4 pathway in cancers and rare diseases, our pipeline of
best-in-class small molecule drug candidates has the potential to treat
a range of devastating diseases by restoring normal immune function.”
About X4 Pharmaceuticals
X4 Pharmaceuticals is developing
novel therapeutics designed to improve immune cell trafficking to treat
cancer and rare diseases. The company’s oral small molecule drug
candidates inhibit the CXCR4 receptor, a pathway which plays a central
role in immune surveillance. X4P-001, the company’s lead program, is in
Phase 1/2 testing in refractory clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC)
and other solid tumor indications. The company’s second program,
X4P-002, is in pre-clinical development for oncology applications. X4
was founded and is led by a team with deep product development and
commercialization expertise, including several former members of the
Genzyme leadership team, and is located in Cambridge, MA.