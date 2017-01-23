Accelsiors Release: CRO Expands Global Footprint

BUDAPEST, Hungary--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accelsiors today announced the opening of a new office in Gurgaon,
India. This investment will provide our Biotechnology, Pharmaceutical
and Medical Device Customers with greater access to patient populations
in an increasingly well-regulated environment.
“Not only will Accelsiors
be creating new jobs in India, but the expansion represents a renewed
level of confidence in the quality of service delivery in the region.”
“Accelsiors is committed to providing our Customers with a depth of
medical, scientific and regulatory expertise while conducting clinical
studies with utmost quality,” said Mihaly Juhasz, MD, Accelsiors’ CEO.
“Our 20 years of experience in the biosimilar sector and ability to
provide stand-alone services (biometrics) has driven us to make this
important investment.”
The Asian biosimilar development market is growing at a rapid pace and
Accelsiors is now positioned to provide an even greater level of support
to current and prospective Customers. Additionally, the added headcount
enables us to provide a quality-driven, scalable solution to functional
service provision, specifically biometrics.
As the leader of the Asian Operations Team, Mr. Rangwala will oversee
local operations while establishing and executing strategic growth
strategies across the region.
About Accelsiors
Accelsiors is a scientifically-driven CRO committed to serving the needs
of its Sponsors with the highest level of quality. We provide a full
array of services and pride ourselves on having ready access to
treatment naive patient populations. From consulting with you on the
optimal design of your protocol to providing a final CSR, and all
services in between; we are here to help.
We possess a depth of medical and scientific expertise which provides us
with the knowledge necessary to be a value-added partner for Sponsors
working in challenging disease indications. This expertise, coupled with
highly educated, hard-working and principled staff, makes for a great
combination. We are where the patients are and know the Investigators
necessary to assist our Sponsors in achieving their enrollment
objectives. Accelsiors is currently conducting studies in over 30
countries utilizing a combination of office-based and regional-based
employees.