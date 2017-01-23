Bioventus Release: Company Names John Nosenzo Chief Commercial Officer

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bioventus, a global leader in orthobiologic solutions, today announced that it has named John Nosenzo as Chief Commercial Officer. Nosenzo brings more than 25 years of progressive sales and marketing leadership in pharmaceuticals and medical diagnostic markets to the company. He will be responsible for leading all global sales and distributor management functions for Bioventus, as well as global marketing for the Active Healing Therapies business, and the key customer interface functions responsible for expanding market access for our products and for providing reimbursement services for the EXOGEN® Ultrasound Bone Healing System.

“John is a natural charismatic leader who develops top talent, builds strong teams, and consistently delivers exceptional sales results”

Nosenzo will report to CEO Tony Bihl and be a member of the Bioventus executive leadership team. He will begin work on February 1.

“John is a natural charismatic leader who develops top talent, builds strong teams, and consistently delivers exceptional sales results,” said Tony Bihl. “We are very pleased he is joining us to lead our commercial organization and look forward to the impact he will make with our customers and our commercial team and processes, to fully capture the global market potential for Bioventus’ expanding product portfolio.”

Prior to joining Bioventus, Nosenzo was Senior Vice President, Global Customer Operations at Beckman Coulter Diagnostics since 2011. Previously, he was Senior Vice President, Customer Relations Management for Siemens Healthcare, and Vice President, Marketing and Sales at Quest Diagnostics.

Nosenzo began his career with Bayer Healthcare, progressively growing thorough sales leadership roles in pharmaceuticals and diagnostic testing businesses over 20+ years, ultimately achieving the role of Senior Vice President, General Manager- Americas for Bayer Diagnostics, prior to the acquisition of this business by Siemens AG.

He earned an MBA in marketing and management from Adelphi University and a Bachelor of Science in pharmacy from St. John’s University.

About Bioventus

Bioventus is an orthobiologics company that delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products that help people heal quickly and safely. Its mission is to make a difference by helping patients resume and enjoy active lives. Bioventus has two product portfolios for orthobiologics, Bioventus Active Healing Therapies and Bioventus Surgical that make it a global leader in active orthopaedic healing. Its EXOGEN Ultrasound Bone Healing System is the #1 prescribed bone healing system in the US and is the only FDA-approved bone healing device that uses safe, effective ultrasound to stimulate the body’s natural healing process. Built on a commitment to high quality standards, evidence-based medicine and strong ethical behavior, Bioventus is a trusted partner for physicians worldwide.

For more information, visit www.BioventusGlobal.com and follow the company on Twitter @Bioventusglobal.

Bioventus, the Bioventus logo and EXOGEN are registered trademarks of Bioventus LLC.