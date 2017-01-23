Bioventus Release: Company Names John Nosenzo Chief Commercial Officer

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bioventus,
a global leader in orthobiologic solutions, today announced that it has
named John Nosenzo as Chief Commercial Officer. Nosenzo brings more than
25 years of progressive sales and marketing leadership in
pharmaceuticals and medical diagnostic markets to the company. He will
be responsible for leading all global sales and distributor management
functions for Bioventus, as well as global marketing for the Active
Healing Therapies business, and the key customer interface functions
responsible for expanding market access for our products and for
providing reimbursement services for the EXOGEN® Ultrasound
Bone Healing System.
Nosenzo will report to CEO Tony Bihl and be a member of the Bioventus
executive leadership team. He will begin work on February 1.
“John is a natural charismatic leader who develops top talent, builds
strong teams, and consistently delivers exceptional sales results,” said
Tony Bihl. “We are very pleased he is joining us to lead our commercial
organization and look forward to the impact he will make with our
customers and our commercial team and processes, to fully capture the
global market potential for Bioventus’ expanding product portfolio.”
Prior to joining Bioventus, Nosenzo was Senior Vice President, Global
Customer Operations at Beckman Coulter Diagnostics since 2011.
Previously, he was Senior Vice President, Customer Relations Management
for Siemens Healthcare, and Vice President, Marketing and Sales at Quest
Diagnostics.
Nosenzo began his career with Bayer Healthcare, progressively growing
thorough sales leadership roles in pharmaceuticals and diagnostic
testing businesses over 20+ years, ultimately achieving the role of
Senior Vice President, General Manager- Americas for Bayer Diagnostics,
prior to the acquisition of this business by Siemens AG.
He earned an MBA in marketing and management from Adelphi University and
a Bachelor of Science in pharmacy from St. John’s University.
About Bioventus
Bioventus is an orthobiologics company that delivers clinically proven,
cost-effective products that help people heal quickly and safely. Its
mission is to make a difference by helping patients resume and enjoy
active lives. Bioventus has two product portfolios for orthobiologics,
Bioventus Active Healing Therapies and Bioventus Surgical that make it a
global leader in active orthopaedic healing. Its EXOGEN Ultrasound Bone
Healing System is the #1 prescribed bone healing system in the US and is
the only FDA-approved bone healing device that uses safe, effective
ultrasound to stimulate the body’s natural healing process. Built on a
commitment to high quality standards, evidence-based medicine and strong
ethical behavior, Bioventus is a trusted partner for physicians
worldwide.
For more information, visit www.BioventusGlobal.com
and follow the company on Twitter @Bioventusglobal.
Bioventus, the Bioventus logo and EXOGEN are registered trademarks of
Bioventus LLC.