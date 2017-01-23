Enamine Ltd. Release: Company Expands Collaboration With Europe’s Largest Biopharmaceutical Company

KIEV, Ukraine--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enamine Ltd., a chemical company, producer of novel building blocks and
screening libraries, has announced that it has agreed to expand its
collaboration in early drug discovery with Actelion Pharmaceuticals
(Actelion). Enamine is providing library synthesis and medicinal
chemistry services through application of the company’s extensive
capabilities for the synthesis of advanced screening compound libraries.
The collaboration is focused on therapeutic areas including cardiovascular
and central nervous system disorders, immunology, infectious
diseases and oncology.
The two companies began working together in 2005 and the collaboration
has grown due to the increased demand for building blocks for drug
discovery. With the world’s largest stock of chemical compounds and
services, Enamine has become an important supplier at Actelion.
Enamine’s unique building blocks have gained recognition at Actelion and
led to the signing of contracts in exclusive library synthesis for
internal archive enrichment and lead compound generation.
Under the terms of the expanded agreement, scaffold compounds supplied
by Actelion will be decorated with building blocks selected from the
Enamine collection to generate exclusive screening compounds by Enamine.
In addition, the companies have entered, under a separate contract, into
a Full Time Equivalent (FTE) based research agreement, whereby Enamine
will actively support Actelion’s medicinal chemistry efforts. The
Enamine database of building blocks has been integrated into Actelion’s
IT platform for optimizing the access, ordering and delivery time of any
structure necessary for Actelion’s global research projects.
Christoph Boss, Senior Director, Chemistry Technologies and Lead
Discovery at Actelion, explained: “Enamine is very well positioned
among chemical CRO’s. Their screening compound libraries have always
been highly regarded in hit-finding projects at Actelion because of
their diversity and quality. The combination of Enamine’s large library
of building blocks, their synthesis skills and technologies, as well as
the excellent level of trust we have built over the years, makes the
collaboration very attractive for Actelion. We are happy to be extending
our collaboration and I look forward to reaching our next milestones.”
Michael Bossert, Head of Strategic Alliances at Enamine, said: “We
have worked extensively with Actelion over the years, and we are
delighted to be entering into further new areas of collaboration with
such a leading pharmaceutical company. We see this as another example of
Enamine’s technical and servicing expertise for optimizing and advancing
our customer’s early discovery research projects. This announcement is
the conclusion of another year of great successes and achievements at
Enamine, ultimately working toward the launch of life changing medicines
by its customers.”
ENDS
Notes to Editors:
About Actelion http://www.actelion.com
Actelion Ltd. is a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on the
discovery, development and commercialization of innovative drugs for
diseases with significant unmet medical needs.
Actelion is a leader in the field of pulmonary arterial hypertension
(PAH). Our portfolio of PAH treatments covers the spectrum of disease,
from WHO Functional Class (FC) II through to FC IV, with oral, inhaled
and intravenous medications. Although not available in all countries,
Actelion has treatments approved by health authorities for a number of
specialist diseases including Type 1 Gaucher disease, Niemann-Pick type
C disease, Digital Ulcers in patients suffering from systemic sclerosis,
and mycosis fungoides type cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.
Founded in late 1997, with now over 2,500 dedicated professionals
covering all key markets around the world including Europe, the US,
Japan, China, Russia and Mexico, Actelion has its corporate headquarters
in Allschwil / Basel, Switzerland.
Actelion shares are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol:
ATLN) as part of the Swiss blue-chip index SMI (Swiss Market Index SMI®).
All trademarks are legally protected.
About Enamine www.enamine.net
Established in Kiev in 1991, Enamine combines a CRO profile with
production and multi-level supply of innovative screening libraries,
novel building blocks, fragments, and comprehensive chemistry support in
hit discovery and drug discovery services, such as organic synthesis,
medicinal chemistry, biological screening, ADME-PK testing, and
integrated discovery.
The major catalog assets of the company is a collection of currently
2,150,000 screening compoundsand dynamically increasing 170,000 building
blocks with 2,000 new building blocks freshly synthesized each month
providing a major competitive advantage e.g. in custom library synthesis
and in supplying large arrays of building blocks for DNA encoded library
synthesis.
Enamine’s design and synthesis capabilities allow the addition of more
than 250,000 new organic compounds to its catalogue each year. Enamine
offers collaborative expertise to exclusively design and supply
libraries of new, potentially bioactive organic compounds and building
blocks.
The company’s REAL (REAdilyaccessibLe) concept is based on the careful
and knowledge-guided enumeration and selection of compounds that can be
confidently produced from the stock building blocks using over 40
validated reactions. The REAL database is available on demand.
Enamine is heavily involved in researching on new synthesis reactions
and methodologies, having made over 270 scientific publications in the
past 10 years. Enamine serves the pharmaceutical, agrochemical,
cosmetic, nutritional and petrochemical industries.