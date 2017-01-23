Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Release: ISO 17025 Accreditation For Microbiology Manufacturing Site Offers Increased Confidence To Microbiology Testing Laboratories

Laboratories can save time and money by selecting an accredited
manufacturer for their microbiology testing needs
Microbiology testing laboratories can be confident in selecting products
from a manufacturer with ISO 17025 accreditation.
The Thermo Fisher Scientific microbiology manufacturing facility in
Wesel, Germany, recently achieved ISO 17025 accreditation, one of the
most important standards for calibration and testing laboratories around
the world. Accreditation to this standard provides the highest level of
reassurance that test data for manufactured products are reliable and
accurate. Working with an accredited supplier can limit supplier
management requirements, reduce product failure and associated down
time, and control manufacturing costs.
“Our customers rely on the culture media products manufactured at our
Wesel site for critical testing in clinical diagnostic, food
manufacturing and industrial environments,” said Martyn Rogers, European
Quality Director, Microbiology, Thermo Fisher Scientific. “The ISO 17025
accreditation confirms our ongoing commitment to utilise industry
leading practices and provides assurance to our customers that the
Quality Control test data we supply are both accurate and reliable.”
Thermo Fisher offers a range of microbiology products that includes
culture media, antimicrobial susceptibility testing solutions and
market-leading molecular solutions for food safety testing.
Find out more by visiting http://www.thermofisher.com/microbiology
