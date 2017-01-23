Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Release: ISO 17025 Accreditation For Microbiology Manufacturing Site Offers Increased Confidence To Microbiology Testing Laboratories

Laboratories can save time and money by selecting an accredited manufacturer for their microbiology testing needs

WESEL, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Microbiology testing laboratories can be confident in selecting products from a manufacturer with ISO 17025 accreditation.

“The ISO 17025 accreditation confirms our ongoing commitment to utilise industry leading practices and provides assurance to our customers that the Quality Control test data we supply are both accurate and reliable.”

The Thermo Fisher Scientific microbiology manufacturing facility in Wesel, Germany, recently achieved ISO 17025 accreditation, one of the most important standards for calibration and testing laboratories around the world. Accreditation to this standard provides the highest level of reassurance that test data for manufactured products are reliable and accurate. Working with an accredited supplier can limit supplier management requirements, reduce product failure and associated down time, and control manufacturing costs.

“Our customers rely on the culture media products manufactured at our Wesel site for critical testing in clinical diagnostic, food manufacturing and industrial environments,” said Martyn Rogers, European Quality Director, Microbiology, Thermo Fisher Scientific. “The ISO 17025 accreditation confirms our ongoing commitment to utilise industry leading practices and provides assurance to our customers that the Quality Control test data we supply are both accurate and reliable.”

Thermo Fisher offers a range of microbiology products that includes culture media, antimicrobial susceptibility testing solutions and market-leading molecular solutions for food safety testing.

Find out more by visiting http://www.thermofisher.com/microbiology

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with revenues of $17 billion and more than 50,000 employees in 50 countries. Our mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. We help our customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics and increase laboratory productivity. Through our premier brands – Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services – we offer an unmatched combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and comprehensive support. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.