Ugandans Invent ‘Smart Jacket’ To Diagnose Pneumonia Quickly



1/23/2017 7:02:08 AM

A team of Ugandan engineers has invented a “smart jacket” that diagnoses pneumonia faster than a doctor, offering hope against a disease which kills more children worldwide than any other.

The idea came to Olivia Koburongo, 26, after her grandmother fell ill, and was moved from hospital to hospital before being properly diagnosed with pneumonia.



Pneumonia

