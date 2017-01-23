Employer:
Ugandans Invent ‘Smart Jacket’ To Diagnose Pneumonia Quickly
Tweet
1/23/2017 7:02:08 AM
A team of Ugandan engineers has invented a “smart jacket” that diagnoses pneumonia faster than a doctor, offering hope against a disease which kills more children worldwide than any other.
The idea came to Olivia Koburongo, 26, after her grandmother fell ill, and was moved from hospital to hospital before being properly diagnosed with pneumonia.
Read at
The Hindu Business Line
Read at
MedicalXpress
Read at
Straits Times
