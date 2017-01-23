EyeGate Pharma Release: Company Awarded Canadian Patent For Proprietary Iontophoretic Formulation And Use Of The Formulation For Ocular Delivery Of Dexamethasone Phosphate

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) ("EyeGate" or the "Company"), a specialty pharmaceutical company that focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics and drug delivery systems for treating diseases of the eye, today announced that it has been granted Canadian Patent No. 2,716,390 by the Canadian Intellectual Property Office. The patent, titled "ENHANCED DELIVERY OF A THERAPEUTIC TO OCULAR TISSUES THROUGH IONTOPHORESIS," covers an aqueous dexamethasone formulation comprising dexamethasone phosphate and the use of the formulation for delivering dexamethasone phosphate to ocular tissue via iontophoresis. The Company holds similar patents in the United States, Mexico, Australia and Israel, with applications pending in Europe and Brazil.

"We believe that there is significant therapeutic and financial value in EGP-437 and the underlying technology, supported by our licensing agreement with Valeant Pharmaceuticals in anterior uveitis. As we continue advancing our product candidates, securing broad, global IP protection for our proprietary drug formulation and unique delivery system is imperative, and the issuance of this Canadian patent is another important step in that regard," said Stephen From, President and Chief Executive Officer of EyeGate. "Our ongoing trials of EGP-437 are proceeding according to plan. They represent important catalysts for EyeGate as we continue to target an NDA filing for EGP-437 in uveitis at the end of 2017 and a supplemental NDA in post cataract surgery pain and inflammation in the second half of 2018."

EGP-437 incorporates a reformulated topically active corticosteroid, Dexamethasone Phosphate, which is delivered into the ocular tissues though EyeGate's proprietary innovative drug delivery system, the EyeGate® II Delivery System. Iontophoresis is capable of delivering substantially higher ocular drug concentrations leading to potentially greater bioavailability and therapeutic effect, therefore reducing the frequency of dosing. The EyeGate® II Delivery System has the potential to offer a non-invasive method of drug delivery as an alternative to the current delivery modalities used for treating ocular diseases, such as eye drops and ocular injections.

EGP-437 is being evaluated for two indications:

An ongoing Phase 3 Pivotal Trial in anterior uveitis (indication licensed to a subsidiary of Valeant Pharmaceuticals)

A Phase 2 Trial, to be initiated this quarter, in post cataract surgery pain and inflammation

About EyeGate:

EyeGate is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company that is focused on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. EGP-437, the Company's first product in clinical trials, incorporates a reformulated topically active corticosteroid, Dexamethasone Phosphate that is delivered into the ocular tissues through EyeGate's proprietary innovative drug delivery system, the EyeGate® II Delivery System. In addition, EyeGate is developing, through its wholly-owned Jade subsidiary, products using cross-linked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid ("CMHA-S"), a modified form of the natural polymer hyaluronic acid (HA), which possesses unique physical and chemical properties such as hydration and healing properties. The ability of CMHA-S to adhere longer to the ocular surface, resist degradation and protect the ocular surface could potentially make it well-suited for treating various ocular surface injuries. For more information, please visit www.EyeGatePharma.com.

