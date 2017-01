Top Biotech Stocks To Buy In 2017

The past 18 months haven't been very pleasant for biotech investors. The SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEMKT:XBI) has fallen nearly 30% from its all-time highs set back in the summer of 2015. Many individual biotech stocks have performed far worse.One bright side to all of that selling is that a handful of high-quality biotech stocks are currently trading for attractive prices. With that in mind, here's a look at three biotech stocks that I think are well positioned to outperform in the new year.