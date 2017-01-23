|
Two Former AllCells Employees Allegedly Took Confidential Info to Launch Cepheus Biosciences
1/23/2017 6:28:51 AM
SAN FRANCISCO – An Alameda company alleges two former employees used trade secrets to start a competing company of their own.
AllCells LLC filed a complaint on Dec. 23 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California against Jack Zhai, James Lee and Cepheus Biosciences Inc. alleging misappropriation of trade secrets and other counts.
According to the complaint, the plaintiff alleges that it has taken substantial measures to protect its confidential information and that Zhai and Lee were required to each sign and abide both the Employee Confidentiality Agreement and the Employee Handbook during their employment with the plaintiff.
