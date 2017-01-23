Bay Area Biotech AllCells Opens Up Shop in Massachusetts

ALAMEDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AllCells, LLC, (the “company”) today announced the expansion of its clinical division, LeukoLab, with the opening of a second collection facility located at 500 Congress Street, Ste 1-A, Quincy, MA. The clinic has started screening, qualifying, and accepting donors for fresh whole blood collections.

AllCells completed construction of the Quincy LeukoLab operations equipping it with state-of-the-art, high efficiency apheresis devices, trained medical staff, and implemented proprietary IRB-approved tissue collection protocols in compliance with federal and state regulations. In addition to fresh whole blood collections, the Quincy site will soon be expanding its fresh tissue collection capabilities to include leukapheresis - a process involving enrichment of white blood cells (leukocytes), whole bone marrow aspiration, and donor mobilization using r-GCSF and/or Plerixafor to stimulate migration of hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow into peripheral blood for leukapheresis. This site will facilitate distribution of fresh products to the East Coast enabling same day deliveries to much of the Boston Area. The Quincy site will also serve as a secondary inventory location to rapidly supply regional demand of cryopreserved isolated primary cell products such as stem/progenitor cells, PBMCs (peripheral blood mononuclear cells), T-cells, monocytes, B-cells, neutrophils, basophils, eosinophils, NK cells, and many other cell types derived from healthy and diseased hematologic tissue.

Moreover, Quincy’s LeukoLab will provide the company with a future option to eventually expand collection capacity of clinical-grade CliniCellsTM Fresh Whole Bone Marrow and Leuko Pak products for further manufacturing of allogeneic cell therapies. Such products are currently manufactured at AllCells’ Alameda, CA facilities to support a growing market need for clinical applications of hematopoietic stem cells.

Quincy’s clinical collection operations significantly expand the company’s total fresh product collection and production capacity to serve a growing global market demand. It increases the company’s overall donor repository thereby providing customers access to a larger and more diverse human donor pool for procuring phenotypes that are relevant to their specific cell-based assay applications. This strengthens AllCells’ business continuity capability enabling it to fill customer orders from two different clinical collection sites, and substantially increases speed of delivery of fresh products to customers located on US-East Coast region and Europe.

LeukoLab, a clinical division of AllCells maintains a sizeable database of human donors, and this repository is constantly increasing. To be considered as a new donor for Leukolab please visit us at www.leukolab.com to review donor eligibility requirements. For more information about the availability of research-grade or CliniCells™ clinical-grade products, contact us at 1-888-535-3444, or 1-510-521-2600, and sales@allcells.com.

About AllCells, LLC

AllCells is a biotechnology company dedicated to providing researchers and biomanufacturing organizations with high quality primary cells that enable drug discovery, preclinical development, and manufacturing of cell therapies. Leveraging its expertise in hematology and immunology cell isolations together with on-site hematologic tissue clinical collection operations, AllCells maintains a large repository of donor profiles that can be qualified for various biomedical applications. Freshly collected tissue is immediately processed in contiguous manufacturing facilities to produce purified cell types having unparalleled quality and consistency. Cells are shipped worldwide, or fresh cells can be immediately utilized in fee-for-service cell-based assays (“Bioservices”) custom designed according to customer criteria. For more information, please visit www.allcells.com.