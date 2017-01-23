Bay Area Biotech AllCells Opens Up Shop in Massachusetts

ALAMEDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AllCells, LLC, (the “company”) today announced the expansion of its
clinical division, LeukoLab, with the opening of a second collection
facility located at 500 Congress Street, Ste 1-A, Quincy, MA. The clinic
has started screening, qualifying, and accepting donors for fresh whole
blood collections.
AllCells completed construction of the Quincy LeukoLab operations
equipping it with state-of-the-art, high efficiency apheresis devices,
trained medical staff, and implemented proprietary IRB-approved tissue
collection protocols in compliance with federal and state regulations.
In addition to fresh whole blood collections, the Quincy site will soon
be expanding its fresh tissue collection capabilities to include
leukapheresis - a process involving enrichment of white blood cells
(leukocytes), whole bone marrow aspiration, and donor mobilization using
r-GCSF and/or Plerixafor to stimulate migration of hematopoietic stem
cells from bone marrow into peripheral blood for leukapheresis. This
site will facilitate distribution of fresh products to the East Coast
enabling same day deliveries to much of the Boston Area. The Quincy site
will also serve as a secondary inventory location to rapidly supply
regional demand of cryopreserved isolated primary cell products such as
stem/progenitor cells, PBMCs (peripheral blood mononuclear cells),
T-cells, monocytes, B-cells, neutrophils, basophils, eosinophils, NK
cells, and many other cell types derived from healthy and diseased
hematologic tissue.
Moreover, Quincy’s LeukoLab will provide the company with a future
option to eventually expand collection capacity of clinical-grade CliniCellsTM
Fresh Whole Bone Marrow and Leuko Pak products for further manufacturing
of allogeneic cell therapies. Such products are currently manufactured
at AllCells’ Alameda, CA facilities to support a growing market need for
clinical applications of hematopoietic stem cells.
Quincy’s clinical collection operations significantly expand the
company’s total fresh product collection and production capacity to
serve a growing global market demand. It increases the company’s overall
donor repository thereby providing customers access to a larger and more
diverse human donor pool for procuring phenotypes that are relevant to
their specific cell-based assay applications. This strengthens AllCells’
business continuity capability enabling it to fill customer orders from
two different clinical collection sites, and substantially increases
speed of delivery of fresh products to customers located on US-East
Coast region and Europe.
LeukoLab, a clinical division of AllCells maintains a sizeable database
of human donors, and this repository is constantly increasing. To be
considered as a new donor for Leukolab please visit us at www.leukolab.com
to review donor eligibility requirements. For more information about the
availability of research-grade or CliniCells™ clinical-grade products,
contact us at 1-888-535-3444, or 1-510-521-2600, and sales@allcells.com.
About AllCells, LLC
AllCells is a biotechnology company dedicated to providing researchers
and biomanufacturing organizations with high quality primary cells that
enable drug discovery, preclinical development, and manufacturing of
cell therapies. Leveraging its expertise in hematology and immunology
cell isolations together with on-site hematologic tissue clinical
collection operations, AllCells maintains a large repository of donor
profiles that can be qualified for various biomedical applications.
Freshly collected tissue is immediately processed in contiguous
manufacturing facilities to produce purified cell types having
unparalleled quality and consistency. Cells are shipped worldwide, or
fresh cells can be immediately utilized in fee-for-service cell-based
assays (“Bioservices”) custom designed according to customer criteria.
For more information, please visit www.allcells.com.