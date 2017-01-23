|
Earnings Preview: 7 Biopharmas to Watch
1/23/2017 6:22:30 AM
Ater optimism at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference was tempered by comments from the President-elect about drug pricing, the industry now looks to earnings bellwether Johnson & Johnson. The multi-national conglomerate always kicks off the earnings season and acts as a barometer for what we can expect from the rest of the big pharmas.
Comments on pricing and deal strategy will be top of mind for investors of every company as we enter a new political era.
