Biotech Giant Amgen (AMGN) Became a Newbie Digital Health Investor in 2016
1/23/2017 6:19:20 AM
Mercom Capital Group came out with an overview of the 2016 health IT investment landscape. Its report tallied up health IT deals valued at a total of $5 million, a new milestone for this category.
“For three years in a row, we have seen funding settle in the $4.7 to $5 billion range. It looks like the years of exponential funding growth are behind us,” said Raj Prabhu, Mercom Capital Group CEO and cofounder said in emailed responses to questions. “Early stage deals have decreased gradually from about 60 percent of the total funding in 2013 to about 45 percent in 2016.
