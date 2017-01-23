 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Cellceutix (CTIX) CEO Unhinged After Anonymous Short Trader's Attacks



1/23/2017 6:10:24 AM

Cellceutix CEO Leo Ehrlich got a bit unhinged last week railing against Mako Research, an anonymous investor who's been using the DIY investing website Seeking Alpha to post critical articles about the small-cap drug company.

Mako is also shorting Cellceutix while publishing negative stories about the company, which is why Ehrlich is angry. Last Tuesday, Ehrlich responded with a statement issued by Cellceutix, topped with this clickbait headline:

"Cellceutix Strongly Denounces Criminal Enterprise Mako Research, Who Published 'Fake News' Full of Lies and Innuendo."

Read at The Street.com


