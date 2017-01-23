|
This Pregnancy Device Takes The Guesswork Out Of Going Into Labor
1/23/2017 6:08:38 AM
For 27-year-old Kelly Densmore, the last month of pregnancy with her first child was filled with anxiety. She was never sure whether she was having a contraction or not, and once she ended up at the hospital thinking it was "time" when it really wasn't.
During her second pregnancy, she discovered a San Francisco-based start-up called Bloomlife, which was testing out its contraction-tracking device
comments powered by