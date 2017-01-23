 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

This Pregnancy Device Takes The Guesswork Out Of Going Into Labor



1/23/2017 6:08:38 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
For 27-year-old Kelly Densmore, the last month of pregnancy with her first child was filled with anxiety. She was never sure whether she was having a contraction or not, and once she ended up at the hospital thinking it was "time" when it really wasn't.

During her second pregnancy, she discovered a San Francisco-based start-up called Bloomlife, which was testing out its contraction-tracking device

Read at CNBC


comments powered by Disqus
CNBC
  		 
Pregnancy

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 