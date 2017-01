Meet the 25-Year-Old CEO Helming Boston Cancer Startup ConquerX

It takes a certain type of person to launch a healthcare startup. It’s a life — not a job — that is infinitely challenging and all-consuming. Failure lurks around every corner.Deborah Zanforlin had the courage to found a cancer diagnostics startup, ConquerX, at just 25-years-of-age. She has journeyed through some of the top U.S. incubator programs, building a technology platform, a prototype, a website and a passionate executive team.What she doesn’t have is a U.S. visa.