Meet the 25-Year-Old CEO Helming Boston Cancer Startup ConquerX
1/23/2017 6:04:31 AM
It takes a certain type of person to launch a healthcare startup. It’s a life — not a job — that is infinitely challenging and all-consuming. Failure lurks around every corner.
Deborah Zanforlin had the courage to found a cancer diagnostics startup, ConquerX, at just 25-years-of-age. She has journeyed through some of the top U.S. incubator programs, building a technology platform, a prototype, a website and a passionate executive team.
What she doesn’t have is a U.S. visa.
