Trump's Controversial Education Nominee Betsy DeVos Also Linked to Theranos



1/23/2017 5:56:37 AM

It’s time for another installment of America’s favorite healthcare soap opera: “As The Theranos Turns.”

When we last checked in on the former unicorn, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich was preparing to sue Theranos for consumer fraud. That’s still pending, as bidding to be Brnovich’s outside counsel on the case doesn’t even open until Jan. 27.

Friday, we learned that Betsy DeVos, President Donald Trump’s controversial nominee to lead the Department of Education, holds a stake in Theranos worth more than $1 million.

