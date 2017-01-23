 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
3 Biotechs Most Likely to be Taken Out in 2017



1/23/2017 5:42:57 AM

The year is still young, but we've already seen acquisitions of Ariad and CoLucid. Which biotechs could be scooped up next in 2017? Here's why Clovis Oncology, Intercept Pharmaceuticals, and Jazz Pharmaceuticals could be at the top of the list.

Clovis: Oncology space is hot

The number of big companies battling to acquire Medivation in 2016 shows that the oncology space is hot. I suspect Clovis Oncology could attract attention this year for several reasons.

