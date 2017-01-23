Massachusetts' PixarBio Terminates $77 Million InVivo Therapeutics (NVIV) Bid

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PixarBio Corporation, (OTCQX:PXRB) today announced that we will stay
focused on our NeuroRelease Pain platform and continue to drive our
non-opiate non addictive morphine replacement to market with FDA
approval expected between the end of 2018 and early 2019.
PixarBio has an IP portfolio covering pain, spinal cord injury, and
epilepsy and we believe that we will become future market leaders with
our existing, and growing PixarBio patent and IP portfolio for various
drug delivery systems.
On behalf of the shareholders and Board of Directors of PixarBio we
withdraw our offer for InVivo Therapeutics Corp for reasons related to
management credibility and competence, corporate governance and IP
control. For more information please visit our Investor Relations page
on our website, www.pixarbio.com,
and click on the document entitled: The
Story behind PixarBio’s Termination of the InVivo Therapeutics Deal.
About PixarBio Corporation
PixarBio is a public company traded on the OTC markets under the stock
symbol PXRB. PixarBio is a specialty pharmaceutical/biotechnology
company focused on pre-clinical and clinical commercial development of
novel neurological drug delivery systems for post-operative pain. PixarBio
researches and develops targeted delivery systems for drugs, devices, or
biologics to treat pain, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, and spinal cord
injury. Our lead product platform, NeuroRelease™, has achieved sustained
therapeutic release of non-opiate drugs for post-operative, acute and
chronic pain in pre-clinical models. For more information, visit www.pixarbio.com.
