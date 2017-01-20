Tides Medical Forms The Louisiana Initiative For Transplant And Collects First Placental Tissue Donation

LAFAYETTE, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tides Medical is pleased to announce it has formed the Louisiana
Initiative for Transplant (LIFT). The mission of LIFT is to partner
with hospitals, clinicians and expectant mothers to coordinate the
donation of placental tissue following live-birth cesarean sections. A
single donated placenta can be used to enhance the health of more than
100 patients suffering from chronic wounds, musculoskeletal injuries,
eye conditions and a variety of other health problems.
Through collaboration with Women’s & Children’s Hospital, LIFT recovered
its first placental donation in December 2016. Kathy Bobbs, president
and chief executive officer for Women’s & Children’s Hospital stated,
“We are pleased to be on the cutting edge of medical technology and to
be partnered with a local Louisiana company like Tides Medical.” Dr.
Erin Hemsell, OB-GYN with Acadiana Women’s Health Group, was the
obstetrician for the first donor and stated, “My patient was excited to
be able to donate her placenta that would otherwise be discarded in
order to enhance the lives of others.”
Donated placental tissues make up an emerging medical technology that
enhances the health of hundreds of thousands of patients across the
country each year. Tides Medical built a tissue bank to safely process
and distribute tissues in early 2016. Prior to the foundation of LIFT,
the company acquired placentas from an out-of-state tissue bank.
Isabella Sledge, M.D., cofounder and Vice President of Research at Tides
Medical said, “We are proud to be the catalyst for bringing a new
biotechnology industry to Acadiana and the State of Louisiana.”
About Tides Medical
Tides
Medical, a privately funded medical technology firm located in
Lafayette, LA, is a leader in birth tissue technology. The company’s
focus is on providing patients with safe, effective therapies, on
supplying physicians with reliable products and service, and on
supporting distributors and hospitals with reliable inventory and
personalized attention. Contact Tides Medical today for more information
about the most advanced products in regenerative medicine.