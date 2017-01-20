 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

RMX Acquires China Rights To Novel Antibiotic From LegoChem Biosciences



1/20/2017 11:25:59 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
RMX Biopharma of Shanghai in-licensed China rights to a next-gen oxazolidinone antibiotic from South Korea's LegoChem Biosciences. RMX will develop, manufacture and market LCB01-0371in China. According to LegoChem, LCB01-0371 has shown improved activity over gram-positive super-bacteria that include MRSA, VRE and MDR-TB. The antibiotic is in early clinical trials. Although details of the agreement were not disclosed, RMX will make upfront and milestone payments, plus royalties.

Read at ChinaBio Today


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 