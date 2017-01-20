|
RMX Acquires China Rights To Novel Antibiotic From LegoChem Biosciences
1/20/2017 11:25:59 AM
RMX Biopharma of Shanghai in-licensed China rights to a next-gen oxazolidinone antibiotic from South Korea's LegoChem Biosciences. RMX will develop, manufacture and market LCB01-0371in China. According to LegoChem, LCB01-0371 has shown improved activity over gram-positive super-bacteria that include MRSA, VRE and MDR-TB. The antibiotic is in early clinical trials. Although details of the agreement were not disclosed, RMX will make upfront and milestone payments, plus royalties.
comments powered by