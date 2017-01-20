|
Actinium (ATNM.OB) Release: Pharma Announces Participation In Three Upcoming Hematology Events
• Representatives from Actinium will attend to promote awareness among attending physicians and health professionals on Iomab-B and the SIERRA trial
NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2017 -- Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE MKT:ATNM) ("Actinium" or "the Company"), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative targeted therapies for cancers lacking effective treatment options, announced today that the Company will be attending three upcoming events focused on hematology. Dr. David Gould, SVP, Corporate Development & Corporate Affairs and Karen Louw, NP, Clinical Research Associate will represent Actinium at following events:
Event: Mayo Clinic Hematology Review, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Date: January 21, 2017
Event: 17th Annual ASH Review, Cleveland, Ohio
Date: January 25, 2017
Event: Hematologic Malignancies: New Therapies and the Evolving Role of Transplant 2017, Chicago, Illinois
Date: March 17 – 18, 2017
These events are expected to draw physicians from surrounding areas that refer patients to clinical trials conducted in tertiary hospitals in these major metropolitan centers.
“These events represent excellent opportunities for Actinium to interact with physicians and caregivers in three very important geographic segments,” said Sandesh Seth, Executive Chairman of Actinium Pharmaceuticals. “We have or expect to have clinical trial sites for the SIERRA study in each of these regions and we look forward to meeting with investigators, referring physicians and caregivers at these events to further awareness for Iomab-B and its potential in bone marrow transplant.”
About Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative targeted therapies for patients with cancers lacking effective treatment options. Actinium's proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. The Company's lead product candidate Iomab-B is designed to be used, upon approval, in preparing patients for a hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. A bone marrow transplant is often the only potential cure for patients with blood-borne cancers but the current standard preparation for a transplant requires chemotherapy and/or total body irradiation that result in significant toxicities. Actinium believes Iomab-B will enable a faster and less toxic preparation of patients seeking a bone marrow transplant, leading to increased transplant success and survival rates. The Company is currently conducting a single pivotal 150-patient, multicenter Phase 3 clinical study of Iomab-B in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) age 55 and older. The Company's second product candidate, Actimab-A, is currently in a multicenter open-label, 53-patient Phase 2 trial for patients newly diagnosed with AML age 60 and over. Actimab-A is being developed to induce remissions in elderly patients with AML who lack effective treatment options and often cannot tolerate the toxicities of standard frontline therapies. Actinium is also utilizing its alpha-particle immunotherapy (APIT) technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceuticals is based in New York, NY. To learn more about Actinium Pharmaceuticals, please visit www.actiniumpharma.com and to follow @ActiniumPharma on Twitter please visit, www.twitter.com/actiniumpharma.
