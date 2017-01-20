The AKC Canine Health Foundation Release: Organization Meets Year I Fundraising Goal For Tick-Borne Disease Initiative; Launches Year II To Continue Progress In Research

RALEIGH, N.C. (January 20, 2017) – The AKC Canine Health Foundation (CHF), a nonprofit organization whose mission is to prevent, treat and cure diseases in all dogs, is pleased to announce it has met the Year I fundraising goal of $250,000 for its Tick-Borne Disease Initiative, launched in February 2016. Funds raised were matched dollar-for-dollar by the American Kennel Club.



Building on this progress, CHF will carry this important Initiative into Year II. Grants funded through the Initiative aim to find better diagnostics, preventives and therapeutics for tick-borne diseases in dogs. In addition, free educational resources, including webinars, a whitepaper and articles are available at www.akcchf.org/ticks.



CHF is excited to announce that once again, as an added incentive, all donations to the CHF Tick-Borne Disease Initiative during 2017 will be generously matched dollar-for-dollar by the American Kennel Club (AKC), up to $250,000. “The AKC is proud of the progress made through CHF’s Tick-Borne Disease Initiative, and we are pleased to once again provide these matching funds to the Initiative in 2017,” said Harvey Wooding, AKC Board of Directors. “Tick-borne disease has far-reaching impacts on both dogs and humans, and the AKC supports this work for the health of dogs.”



Tick-Borne diseases are an important group of emerging infectious diseases. As the geographic range of ticks continues to expand, both dogs and people can be affected by these diseases, year-round. CHF’s Tick-Borne Disease Initiative and new research grants address important health concerns including Lyme disease, bartonellosis, and ehrlichiosis, to name a few.



“We are grateful to the AKC for continuing their generous match of funds raised through the Tick-Borne Disease Initiative, and we also thank the many individuals, dog clubs and foundations who have supported this important Initiative to help us reach our year I goal,” said Dr. Diane Brown, CHF CEO. “We believe, through this dedicated research effort, we can make a long-lasting impact on these diseases in dogs and their human companions.”



To learn more about CHF’s tick-borne disease initiative, including the opportunity to double your donation, visit www.akcchf.org/ticks.

Read at BioSpace.com

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus