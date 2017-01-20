|
Ovid Release: Company Names Jacqueline A. French, M.D., To Scientific Advisory Board
Renowned Pioneer to Help Shape the Company’s Growing Focus on Orphan Epilepsies
NEW YORK—January 19, 2017—Ovid Therapeutics, a privately held biopharmaceutical company committed to developing medicines that transform the lives of people with rare neurological diseases, today announced the appointment of Jacqueline A. French, M.D., a world-renowned expert in the treatment of epilepsy, to its Scientific Advisory Board.
“With our recent collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE: 4502) to develop OV935 for orphan epileptic encephalopathies along with our preclinical research programs, we have established a solid foundation in developing treatments for rare disorders of epilepsy. The appointment of Dr. French to our Scientific Advisory Board furthers our commitment to this area as a core focus of the company with the goal to develop transformational medicines for patients and their families,” said Matthew During, M.D., DSc, FACP, FRACP, president and chief scientific officer of Ovid. “Dr. French has been deeply involved in the development of many of the key drugs in this area. In addition, she has spearheaded recent discussion with the FDA and EMA to create new clinical trial designs in epilepsy. With her experience as a preeminent clinical and research-focused epileptologist, we believe she will make a significant contribution to our thinking and approach. We are proud to have her as a member of our Scientific Advisory Board.”
“New understanding of the causes of epilepsy are emerging, giving rise to the opportunity to develop new therapies. This is particularly critical for many of the less common forms of epilepsy where few treatment options exist,” said Dr. French. “With Ovid’s strong neurology capabilities, interesting clinical and preclinical assets, and commitment to these rare but important disorders, I am excited to partner with their team so together, we can take a meaningful step in the development of treatments with the potential to have a significant impact on the lives of people with epilepsy.”
Dr. French is a professor in the Department of Neurology, director of Translational Research & Clinical Trials in Epilepsy, and a neurologist at the Comprehensive Epilepsy Center at NYU Langone Medical Center. She is also a founder and director of the Epilepsy Study Consortium, an academic group that has performed a number of early-phase clinical trials in epilepsy. She chaired an American Academy of Neurology (AAN)/American Epilepsy Society (AES) committee that developed two guidelines on the use of new antiepileptic drugs and has helped create guidelines for the International League Against Epilepsy. She currently serves as chief scientific officer of the Epilepsy Foundation. Previously, she was president and served on the board of the AES and was the secretary of the American Society of Experimental Neurotherapeutics. She has authored more than 200 articles and chapters, is the editor of three books and lectures internationally on clinical trials and the use of antiepileptic drugs. She was the 2005 recipient of the AES Service Award and the 2013 Epilepsy Foundation Hero award. Dr. French received a medical degree from Brown University. She completed her residency in neurology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York and completed fellowships in epilepsy at Mount Sinai Hospital and Yale University.
About Ovid Therapeutics
Ovid Therapeutics is a privately held, New York-based, biopharmaceutical company using its BoldMedicineTM approach to develop therapies that transform the lives of patients with rare neurological disorders. Ovid’s drug candidate, OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. Ovid is also developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of orphan epileptic encephalopathies.
