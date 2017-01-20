|
Creative Bioarray Release: New Products of FISH Have Been Released In Company
1/20/2017 9:46:19 AM
January 19, 2016, Creative Bioarray, as a leading supplier in biological cells fields, has years of experience and professional skill in manufacturing cell products offered to customers. It has released new products in FISH, including histology services, fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) and FISH probes.
FISH (Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization) is playing a significant role in many fields, such as cancer diagnosis, species specification, karyotyping and so on. What’s more, it has several applications, including gene mapping, detection of chromosomal abnormalities, identification of novel oncogenes and species identification.
Histology services
In Creative Bioarray, scientists are dedicated to develop the most comprehensive and routine histology services, including immunofluorescence, immunohistochemistry, in situ hybridization and other types, as well as custom histology service, which includes following items:
1. Immunohistochemistry and immunofluorescene
2. Fluorescent in situ hybridization
3. Circulation tumor cell FISH
4. In situ hybridization
5. Transmission electron microscopy
Fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH)
Since 1980s, fluorescence in situ hybridization has been regarded as a cytogenetic technique, which is mainly using fluorescent probes to bind the chromosome with a high degree of complementarity. Based on this newly-developed service, Creative Bioarray is able to offer customers with following service items:
1. Cell chromosome FISH
2. Tissue chromosome FISH
3. RNA-FISH
4. Acute myeloid leukemia
5. Chronic lymphoblastic leukemia
6. Mantle cell lymphoma
And more......
FISH probes
Based on the mature histology service, Creative Bioarray has the ability to provide the most comprehensive list of FISH probes to identify a variety of chromosomal aberrations rapidly. Probes from Creative Bioarray have a wide range of applications, such as the deletion, translocation and chromosomal aneuploidies and detection of gene amplification. Probe types include diagnostic probes, bacteria probes, chromosome probes and animal probes.
“with the commitment to offering the highest products and services, scientists in Creative Bioarray test these newly-developed products for many times in order to guarantee its safety and quality.” said Dr. Pierre Li.
Creative Bioarray is dedicated to develop new cell products to meet requirements of customers from all over the world. And it is believed that this release should be the beginning of its bright 2017.
comments powered by