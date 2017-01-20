|
Cytovation Release: Company Announces Appointment Of Ole-Erik Iversen As Scientific Advisor
1/20/2017 9:36:23 AM
BERGEN, NORWAY, 20 January 2017 – Cytovation AS, a privately held biotech company developing CyPep-1 for the treatment of skin disorders announces the appointment of Professor Ole-Erik Iversen as Scientific Advisor.
Professor Iversen has been Professor of Gynecology & Obstetrics at University of Bergen since 1992, having previously held positions at the Department of Surgery at Molde Hospital; the Department of Gynecology & Obsetrics at Haukeland Hospital (University of Bergen); and was Research Fellow of The Norwegian Cancer Society (1984-1986).
Since 2000 he has been Principal Investigator (Norway) for several Phase II and III clinical trials for Merck and GSK (Gardasil and Cervarix). From 2007 he was also Member of Merck Scientific Advisory Committee on Second Generation HPV vaccines (Gardasil 9). He is currently Advisor to the Health Directorate and Norwegian Cancer Registry on use of HPV testing in triage and primary screening to replace cytology.
Cytovation CEO Kjell Inge Arnevig said: “We are pleased to welcome Professor Iversen to Cytovation. He joins the Company at an exciting time, with lead candidate CyPep-1 currently in pre-clinical development for the treatment of warts caused by the HPV virus. We are confident that Professor Iversen’s extensive experience in HPV vaccines will assist Cytovation to achieve its goals.”
Notes to editors:
About Cytovation
Cytovation AS is a privately-held biotech company based in Norway, founded in 2001, with strong ties to the Haukeland University Hospital and University of Bergen. Cytovation’s lead product, CyPep-1 is a first in class peptide consisting of 27 amino acids that is currently in pre-clinical development for the treatment of cutaneous warts caused by human papilloma virus (HPV) and has applications in other dermatological diseases. There are currently no prescription medicines available for the treatment of cutaneous warts and over-the-counter products often do not permanently remove the wart. CyPep-1 rapidly and selectively targets HPV diseased cells, due to a negative charge on their cell membranes not found on healthy cells, rapidly killing the wart cells by disrupting the cell membrane and creating an immune response through the release of antigens which could lead to long-term ‘protection.’ CyPep-1 is an effective potential prescription treatment for warts that can potentially permanently eradicate the HPV virus. CyPep-1 has world-wide patent protection across the USA, Europe, Japan and China. Visit www.cytovation.com for information.
comments powered by