Abzena Release: Company Signs New Thiobridge Licence Agreement



1/20/2017 9:27:38 AM

Cambridge, UK, 20 January 2017 – Abzena plc (AIM: ABZA, ‘Abzena’ or the ‘Group’), the life sciences group providing services and technologies to enable the development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products, has signed a licensing agreement with a San Diego-based biopharmaceutical company for Abzena’s novel site-specific ThioBridge™ antibody drug conjugate (ADC) linker technology.

ThioBridge™ links antibodies and other proteins to drugs. The technology platform is unique in its ability to maintain the stability of the antibody and a consistent Drug-to-Antibody Ratio (DAR), which provides a more homogeneous product. The agreement covers the use of ThioBridge™ in up to 10 ADCs across a wide range of indications. Abzena has also entered a master services agreement, which enables multiple programmes of work to be undertaken over an extended period, relating to the Group’s chemistry services.

The value of the agreement to Abzena has the potential to reach over $300 million, comprising licence fees and milestone payments. In addition, Abzena would also receive royalties on sales of approved products that incorporate the ThioBridge™ technology developed by its partner.

Dr John Burt, CEO of Abzena, commented:

“Abzena and the US biopharmaceutical company has enjoyed an ongoing collaborative research programme to evaluate ThioBridge™ up until now. The collaboration has allowed both parties to build a strong working relationship and to demonstrate the value of the ThioBridge™ technology in creating novel ADCs.

“Signing this extensive licence agreement for ThioBridge™ is further validation of our proprietary ADC technology and expertise. We look forward to continuing to work together with our partner for the development of novel ThioBridge™ ADCs.”

